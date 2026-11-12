School Spirits Season 4 Cast Changes and New Guest Stars Confirmed

Paramount+ confirms cast updates for School Spirits season 4, including Maria Dizzia's promotion and new guest stars joining the Split River mystery.

The supernatural mystery series School Spirits is preparing for the start of production on its fourth season on Paramount+. Following the release of the third season earlier this year, the streaming platform is moving forward with the next installment of the popular show set in Split River, Wisconsin. Fans who tuned into the debut in 2023 can expect significant cast adjustments as the narrative continues to unfold in the afterlife.

Core Cast Returning and New Promotions

According to reports from Variety, the main cast is retaining several key figures for the upcoming season. Milo Manheim and Jennifer Tilly are confirmed to return to their respective roles as Wally Clark and Deborah Hunter-Price. Their characters remain central to the ongoing investigation into the disappearance and death of the protagonist, Maddie Nears, who is portrayed by Peyton List. The show centers on Maddie, who dies and subsequently investigates the truth behind her own death while existing in the afterlife.

Also read 'School Spirits' Season 4: Tilly & Manheim Return, Maria Dizzia Upped

In a notable shift for the series roster, Maria Dizzia has been promoted from a recurring role to a series regular. Dizzia previously appeared as Sandra Nears during the first three seasons of the show. This elevation in status suggests that her character will play a more substantial part in the unfolding mystery and the secrets uncovered by the main cast. The promotion highlights the growing importance of the Nears family dynamics within the broader plot structure.

New Guest Stars Join Split River Investigation

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Alongside the returning and promoted cast members, several new faces are scheduled to appear in the upcoming season. Christian Weissmann, Clara Alexandrova, Katharine Isabelle, and Briana Buckmaster are joining the cast as guest stars. These actors will be arriving in Split River, Wisconsin, to participate in the continuing storyline. Their involvement indicates that new characters and subplots will be introduced to drive the mystery forward as Maddie and her allies dig deeper into the lies surrounding the original crime.

The addition of these guest stars adds fresh perspectives to the supernatural investigation. While the core team of Maddie, Wally, and Deborah remains the anchor of the series, the introduction of new characters often brings new clues or red herrings that complicate the truth. This structural change is a common tactic in long-running mystery series to maintain viewer engagement and prevent narrative stagnation.

Production Status and Future Release Plans

Production is currently underway on School Spirits season 4, marking a significant phase in the show's development. The series originally debuted in 2023 and quickly garnered a dedicated following due to its unique blend of high school drama and supernatural investigation. The rapid turnaround from the release of season three to the current production of season four demonstrates Paramount+'s confidence in the franchise.

While specific premiere dates for the fourth season have not been detailed in the initial announcements, the completion of the cast lineup is a crucial step in the production timeline. Viewers can expect more information regarding the exact release window as the production moves closer to completion. The mystery surrounding Maddie Nears continues to evolve, promising to reveal more shocking secrets and lies that have been hidden from both the characters and the audience.