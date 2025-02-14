School Shooting in South Korea Leaves First-Grader Dead, Acting President Orders Safety Review

A horrifying incident in a South Korean elementary school has claimed the life of a first-grade student. A female suspect attacked the child during after-school care, prompting an immediate investigation and calls for enhanced school safety measures.

A horrific incident unfolded on Monday in a South Korea n elementary school, leaving a first-grade student dead. The tragedy occurred during after-school care when a female suspect, reported to be in her 40s, fatally attacked the young girl in an audio-visual room on the second floor. According to Yuk Jong-myeong, chief of Daejeon’s western district police station, the suspect was receiving medical treatment for self-inflicted wounds following the attack.

She reportedly told police that she had recently returned to work after a period of leave for health reasons and has been receiving treatment for depression since 2018.The school went into a state of panic when the first-grade student was reported missing at 5:15 p.m. local time. Police and family members conducted an extensive search throughout the school and surrounding areas. Tragically, the girl was found in the audio-visual room by her grandmother around 5:50 p.m. She was immediately transported to the hospital but was pronounced dead. This shocking event has sent ripples of fear and grief across the nation, prompting calls for immediate action. Choi Sang-mok, the country’s acting leader due to President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment, has ordered a thorough investigation into the killing and instructed education authorities to implement necessary measures to prevent such incidents from ever happening again. The focus now shifts to understanding the events leading up to this tragedy, strengthening school safety protocols, and providing support to the grieving family and the affected community.





CBS21NEWS / 🏆 304. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

South Korea School Shooting Child Death Acting President Safety Review

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

School Shooting Shocks South Korea, Acting President Orders Safety ReviewA stabbing incident at an after-school care program in South Korea has tragically resulted in the death of a first-grade student. The suspect, a woman in her 40s, is reported to have recently returned to work after a health leave and has a history of depression. Acting President Choi Sang-mok has called for a thorough investigation and instructed education authorities to implement measures to prevent future tragedies.

Read more »

Trump's Recognition of North Korea as 'Nuclear Power' Raises Concerns in South KoreaPresident Trump's declaration that North Korea is a 'nuclear power' has sparked worry in South Korea that the U.S. might be moving towards acknowledging the North as a nuclear-armed state. This comes amidst escalating North Korean nuclear and missile tests under Kim Jong Un's leadership.

Read more »

North Korea prepares to send more troops to Russia after suffering casualties, South Korea saysSouth Korea’s military said Friday it suspects North Korea is preparing to send additional troops to Russia after its soldiers fighting in the Russian-Ukraine…

Read more »

North Korea preparing to send more troops to Russia after suffering casualties, South Korea saysKim Jong Un described the missile test as a crucial achievement in his goals to bolster North Korea's nuclear deterrence. Lee Sung Joon, Spokesperson of South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff, downplayed the test, saying: 'We believe North Korea was exaggerating the capabilities of its missile system, including the flight distance and second peak.

Read more »

North Korea prepares to send more troops to Russia after suffering casualties, South Korea saysSouth Korea’s military says it suspects North Korea is preparing to send additional troops to Russia after its soldiers already deployed on the Russian-Ukraine war fronts suffered heavy casualties.

Read more »

North Korea Tests Cruise Missiles, Vows 'Strongest Response' to US-South Korea ExercisesNorth Korea announced it conducted a test of a cruise missile system, its third known weapons test this year, and vowed a “strongest response” to what it described as a ramping up of military exercises by the United States and South Korea targeting the North. The moves suggest that North Korea is likely to continue its series of weapons tests and confrontational stance against the United States for now, although President Donald Trump said he intends to communicate with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Read more »