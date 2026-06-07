School principal’s American dream fulfilled: becoming an educator and teaching her mom to read

“Being able to support myself and my son as a single mom, that to me was my dream,” said Rubylinda Zickafoose, principal at Ola Elementary School in Florida.

My parents were migrant farm workers. My mom had a kindergarten education — six months in kindergarten education. My dad had a second-grade education, and all of their lives they spent migrating from town to town, state to state, following the farm work.

Rubylinda Zickafoose, principal at Ola Elementary School in Florida, is the daughter of migrant farm workers. Students celebrate HOLA Elementary School Principal Rubylinda Zickafoose with hand crafted flowers and cards on Principal’s Appreciation Day. I remember one day, coming home from school, and I had my report card with me. My mom was sitting on the porch.

I had come home from work and I ran up and I showed her my report card and it was upside down and she was telling me, “Mi hija, how good, great job, you know, muy bien, muy bien,” but it was upside down. I remember thinking, how can she read that? I had a friend of mine, I still remember Sophia was with me, and she said to my mom, “How can you read that? It’s upside down.

Are you stupid? ” And I remember looking at my mom and she was just shattered. And I remember her holding her face, crying and saying that it was almost like she was caught. I remember staying on the porch with my mom for a very long time.

And I promised her that day that I was going to grow up, be a teacher and teach her how to read. Lowell Milken founder of the Milken Educator Awards, greets veteran Milken Educator Dr. Rubylinda Zickafoose . Well, I think what meant to me was getting to a point where I made the choices in my life, and I could achieve my dream. And nobody could take that away from me, and nobody has.

I had to get to a place and remove all those obstacles, become self-sufficient to where now I could live my dream of being a teacher, having my own set of kids, having my own classroom, being able to support myself and my son as a single mom. That to me was my dream. The American Dream Video Project showcases real stories that illuminate pathways to opportunity.

Featured at the Milken Center for Advancing the American Dream , this series is part of the Center’s celebration of America’s 250th anniversary. MCAAD is Washington, DC’s newest cultural institution, offering interactive exhibits and stories about achieving the American Dream. For more information, visit





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

America 250 American Dream American Dreamers Elementary Schools Teachers

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How Tommy Hilfiger turned obstacles into opportunity to achieve his American dreamTommy Hilfiger filed for bankruptcy, turned down Calvin Klein and schlepped his own designs to stores before taking a big leap to success.

Read more »

Furious Staff at Abbotsholme School Deface Signs Demanding Pay After Being Told School is ClosingFurious staff at Abbotsholme School in Staffordshire have defaced signs at the historic private school demanding to be paid after its new owners blindsided them and told them they were shutting it down in just two weeks. Others at the 137-year-old school were so stunned that they were unable to carry on teaching after they were told the shock news at a surprise staff meeting. Instead they told children who turned up for afternoon lessons on Thursday that the school was closing, leaving them to call their parents in tears.

Read more »

American Village in Montevallo Celebrates 250 Years of Independence with a Monster CelebrationAmerican Village in Montevallo, a living history museum, is preparing for a huge party on July 4th to commemorate its 250th birthday. The event will feature 25 full-scale replica buildings from 1776, including the Liberty Bell and the Oval Office, and will attract thousands of visitors each day.

Read more »

Non-profit founder’s ‘cliche’ belief in the American Dream: ‘This is the land of opportunity’“I failed 20 times, but I was able to accomplish my American Dream,” said Kilimanjaro Robbs, co-founder of The Hidden Genius Project.

Read more »