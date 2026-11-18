Miami-Dade and Broward County public schools are closed for Thursday due to widespread flooding and heavy rainfall that have disrupted transportation and damaged facIlities across South Florida.

Widespread Flooding Disrupts South Florida Education Systems

The School Board of Miami-Dade County announced the closure of all public schools for Thursday, joining neighboring Broward County in halting in-person instruction due to persistent and severe flooding threats. This decision follows a day of torrential rainfall that inundated roadways, stranded motorists, and caused significant water damage across multiple residential neighborhoods in both counties. the closures are being treated as precautionary measures as emergency officials and district administrators prepare for the possibility of additional flooding events. while Miami-Dade County has historically experienced less severe inundation than its nieghbor,the recent storm systems have impacted several communities within its borders,necessitating a pause in educational activities to ensure student and staff safety. Broward County Public Schools had already implemented a closure on Wednesday,marking the second consecutive afternoon without classes for students in that jurisdiction,as widespread flooding affected school facilities and disrupted transportation operations.

Severe Weather Impacts and Infrastructure Challenges

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Rainfall totals across the region have been substantial, with some areas recording extreme amounts that overwhelmed local drainage systems and road networks. In Broward County, nearly twelve inches of rain fell near Plantation within a twenty-four-hour period, while Hollywood reported between eight and ten inches. Fort Lauderdale also noticed approximately seven inches of accumulation. These deluges made travel dangerous and prompted emergency declarations, road closures, and evacuations in several Broward communities. in Miami-Dade, the city of Miami Gardens received more than six inches of rain, leading to flooded cars, garages and portions of homes in the Coconut Cay neighborhood. residents described being caught off guard by the overnight downpours, with many reporting water entering their living spaces and surrounding their vehicles. The severity of the weather has forced school districts to prioritize facility assessments and safety checks over normal operational schedules.

Administrative Responses and Transportation Disruptions

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Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. howard Hepburn addressed the situation during a meeting on Wednesday afternoon,confirming that all schoOls and district offices would remain closed on Thursday. He highlighted that two major school bus depots serving thousands of students became inaccessible due to the floodwaters. Specifically, the Central West Depot, located near Nova High School, was rendered unusable. Dr. Hepburn noted that some of the hardest-hit school facilities were in the Davie and Hollywood areas near Nova Southeastern University, where several campuses reported significant water accumulation. The superintendent emphasized that districts must wait for waters to recede and mitigate issues before resuming full operations. He stated that the goal is to return to normalcy as shortly as possible, but the immediate priority remains assessing damage and ensuring that transportation routes are safe for buses and students alike.

Weather Forecasts and Safety Guidance for Residents

Metereological agencies have warned that additional rounds of heavy rain could bring another two to four inches across South Florida,with locally higher amounts possible in areas already affected by repeated thunderstorms. A flood watch remains in effect through Thursday evening as the region continues to face the threat of additional flash flooding. Although the next weather team expects rainfall to become less widespread starting Thursday, with conditions gradually improving into the weekend, caution is still advised. Residents are urged to avoid driving through flooded streets,as water levels can rise rapidly and hide hazardous conditions such as washed-out road sections or downed power lines. Both Miami-Dade and Broward public schools are advising families to monitor district communications for any further updates on school operations. As the waters begin to recede, local authorities and school boards will continue to coordinate their response efforts to restore normalcy to the affected communities.