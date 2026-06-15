School buses set on fire, teen shot, dozens of arrests as Knicks celebrations erupt into chaos

Video captured flames erupting from a school bus that was lit on fire as Knicks fans celebrated.

, leading to several school buses set on fire, a teen shot, dozens of people arrested and at least 10 members of the NYPD injured.

Video captured flames erupting from a school bus that was lit on fire on 42nd Street near Eighth Avenue by the Port Authority Bus Terminal. NYPD officials say a total of five school buses were lit on fire, or destroyed with bats and people jumping on them. The school buses were being used to transport people from Manhattan to MetLife Stadium for the World Cup games.

There was also one shooting at 43rd Street and Broadway, where a 17-year-old boy was shot once in the foot during celebrations. He was taken to the hospital by the NYPD because an ambulance could not access 43rd Street as crowds completely took it over. A firearm was recovered on the scene, and three people of interest in custody. No charges have been filed so far.

Amid the chaos, multiple other personal vehicles were destroyed, people lit fireworks in large crowds, climbed on top of light poles, traffic lights, structures and scaffolding and large fights broke out. Streets and avenues were also overtaken by large crowds that refused to disperse, blocking vehicular traffic for several hours. In total, the NYPD said there were 63 people arrested.

Among the charges were an assault on a police officer, criminal possession of weapon , criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and obstruction of governmental administration. Ten members of the NYPD were injured, including one member of the NYPD who was punched in the face and another who was struck with a glass bottle. Mexican police investigate body found outside Tijuana stadium where Iran prepares for World CupLanes reopen on NB 5 Freeway after deadly car crash in Pacoima area





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