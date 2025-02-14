School Bus Driver Hailed as Hero After Being Struck by Flying Metal

A Northshore School District bus driver, Stewart O'Leary, is being celebrated as a hero after a piece of flying metal struck him while driving a high school girls basketball team. Despite being injured, O'Leary kept his composure and ensured the safety of his passengers, returning to work just a week later.

Stewart O'Leary, a bus driver for the Northshore School District, has been lauded as a hero after being struck by a piece of flying metal while transporting North Creek High School students. The incident occurred last Friday as O'Leary was driving a girls basketball team to a game on the highway. While traveling at over 60 mph, a piece of metal flew into the bus, striking O'Leary in the chest.

Despite being injured, O'Leary managed to maintain control of the bus and ensure the safety of his passengers. According to Chris Pinder, JV Girls Basketball Coach at North Creek High School, he heard screams and saw O'Leary clutching his chest. Calvin McHenry, Head Girls Basketball Coach, recounted that Pinder quickly took over the steering wheel while O'Leary was attending to his injury. O'Leary was taken to the hospital and treated for a significant chest bruise and lacerations from the shattered glass that hit his face. He captured a photograph from the stretcher as he was being transported. O'Leary expressed his gratitude that he was the one injured rather than any of his students. He emphasized that his primary responsibility as a bus driver is to transport students safely, a mission he successfully fulfilled. O'Leary received widespread praise for his composure under pressure and his quick thinking in a potentially dangerous situation. Remarkably, he returned to work less than a week after the incident. Pinder lauded O'Leary as a truly remarkable individual, highlighting his ability to keep the bus on course despite the sudden and unexpected event.





ABC7NY / 🏆 592. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

HERO SCHOOL BUS DRIVER ACCIDENT SAFETY NORTHSHORE SCHOOL DISTRICT

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

School Bus Driver Buys Rifle, Brings It On Bus With ChildrenA New York school bus driver purchased a rifle during his route and transported it on the bus with a group of students. The driver was arrested and fired.

Read more »

Maple Shade High School Cancels Classes After Fatal Bus AccidentClasses at Maple Shade High School were canceled Wednesday following a fatal accident on school grounds Tuesday afternoon. A school bus driver was struck and killed by another school bus while outside his vehicle in the school bus garage. The driver of the other bus remained at the scene and cooperated with police. The incident is under investigation.

Read more »

Washington Bus Driver Injured by Flying Metal Keeps Cool, Safely Transports StudentsStewart O’Leary, a Washington state bus driver, was struck by a piece of metal while driving a school bus along Interstate 405 on Feb. 7, 2025. Despite the sudden pain, O’Leary kept his cool behind the wheel and two of the team’s coaches rushed over to assist him. O’Leary was able to pull the bus over to the highway’s shoulder and was treated for a serious bruise to his chest and cuts.

Read more »

NY DMV Extends Waiver to Help Ease School Bus Driver ShortageThe New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has extended a waiver that allows prospective school bus drivers to skip the pre-trip engine inspection portion of their commercial driver's license (CDL) road test. This 'Under-the-Hood' exemption aims to remove barriers to becoming a certified bus driver and address the ongoing nationwide shortage of school bus drivers. The waiver, which was first implemented in January 2024, continues through November 28, 2026.

Read more »

Substitute Bus Driver Takes Students to Wrong School in AustinA substitute school bus driver in Austin, Texas, mistakenly took students to the wrong school on Tuesday morning. The driver, who was unfamiliar with the route, brought the students to Winn Montessori, about four miles away from their intended destination, Campbell Elementary. Parents, who were tracking the bus using an app, noticed the discrepancy and arrived at Winn, where they ultimately forced the driver to let the children off. The incident caused a school security lockdown at Winn Montessori for 30 minutes.

Read more »

Driver injured in Northside ISD school bus crash, district saysA Northside Independent School District bus was involved in a crash in Helotes on Tuesday morning, according to an official with the district.

Read more »