Sam Piggott, assistant principal at North Shore Academy, receives a two-year teaching ban after a tribunal upheld 11 allegations of sexual misconduct involving colleagues and students.

Sam Piggott, the assistant principal at North Shore Academy in Stockton-On-Tees, has been officially banned from teaching for two years following a disciplinary tribunal that upheld eleven separate allegations of sexual misconduct. The ruling by the teaching panel concludes a period of intense scrutiny regarding Piggott's professional behavior, which was found to violate strict standards of conduct expected of school staff in the United Kingdom education system.

Tribunal Findings and Specific Misconduct Incidents

The teaching tribunal determined that Piggott engaged in a repeated pattern of wholly inappropriate conduct toward his colleagues, frequently in the presence of pupils between June 2024 and March 2025. The panel found all eleven allegations proven, rejecting Piggott's claims that his actions were merely false, vexatious, or misunderstood as professional banter. Key incidents included telling a colleague he wanted oral sex from her and making a joke about the size of his penis in front of students.

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In one particularly egregious incident, Piggott told a colleague he hoped a present she left in his classroom was oral sex, a comment made in front of three female colleagues before he later returned to apologize. He claimed he was matching a colleague's innuendo but admitted regretting the statement upon realizing its inappropriateness. The panel noted this incident left the teacher feeling disgusted, objectified, and embarrassed by his remarks.

Further misconduct involved Piggott making sexually charged quips about an energy drink dripping down his throat, which prompted pupils to object to his language. He also told a female teacher carrying a plate of sausages and mash: Sorry Miss I just nearly put my sausage into you there, a comment overheard by a group of Year 9 girls. When a male colleague asked about his recovery from a car accident, Piggott asked a female teacher to close her ears before stating he had crushed his balls.

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Professional Background and Career Trajectory

Sam Piggott, 33, is a married father of two and an English graduate from Teesside University who joined North Shore Academy as a teaching assistant in 2018. He successfully rose through the ranks to become assistant principal in 2024, a position of significant authority and responsibility within the secondary school. The rapid ascent to leadership roles preceded the period during which the tribunal found him guilty of the misconduct allegations.

Despite his quick promotion, internal and external complaints regarding his behavior eventually reached a tipping point. The Northern Education Trust, which oversees North Shore Academy, confirmed that as soon as the serious allegations were raised, the academy immediately followed established procedures to investigate the matter. The trust stated they take concerns of this nature very seriously and provided appropriate support to those impacted by Piggott's actions.

Stakeholder Reactions and Workplace Impact

Colleagues described feeling disgusted and objectified by Piggott's comments, directly contradicting his characterization of his behavior as mere banter. In March 2025, Piggott asked a teacher if she had feelings for him while on the phone. When she denied having feelings, he replied: You are just not used to men being direct with you, and added I know what girls like you are like. He later dismissed this conversation as flirty banter, a defense the tribunal did not accept.

When approached for comment by media outlets, Piggott declined to speak publicly but told the tribunal that he may have rubbed a few of his colleagues up the wrong way. He maintained that the allegations against him were not indicative of malicious intent, yet the panel concluded his actions showed a tendency to make many sexual jokes and inappropriate comments that created a hostile professional environment.

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Consequences and Future Professional Restrictions

The two-year ban effectively removes Sam Piggott from the classroom and any teaching-related duties for the duration of the prohibition order. This restriction is intended to protect students and staff from further exposure to his alleged misconduct. The tribunal's findings establish a clear record of professional failure that will likely impact his employability in the education sector beyond the ban period.

The case at North Shore Academy serves as a stark reminder of the rigorous vetting and ongoing behavioral expectations placed on senior school staff. The Northern Education Trust emphasized that their procedures were activated promptly to ensure the safety and well-being of the school community. Support systems were put in place for staff and students who were affected by Piggott's inappropriate comments and actions during his tenure as assistant principal.