Scholz Rebukes Vance Over European Criticism and Meeting with AfD

Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz directly challenged Vice President JD Vance's criticisms of European nations and their handling of far-right parties. Vance's speech at the Munich Security Conference sparked controversy due to his focus on European domestic politics rather than the war in Ukraine. The meeting between Vance and AfD co-leader Alice Weidel further escalated tensions.

Germany 's Chancellor Olaf Scholz has strongly condemned Vice President JD Vance's criticism of European nations concerning free speech and their approach to far-right parties. Vance, in a speech at the Munich Security Conference, asserted that the greatest threat to European security originated 'from within,' targeting European Union officials and advocating for engagement with far-right groups.

Scholz, in a direct response, emphasized that Germany would not tolerate foreign interference in its domestic affairs, particularly in favor of the Alternative for Germany (AfD), a far-right party. Scholz's rebuke extends beyond Vance's broad criticisms of Europe. It also appears to address Vance's subsequent meeting with Alice Weidel, co-leader of the AfD, ahead of Germany's upcoming elections. Vance's speech has sparked considerable controversy due to its timing. He was expected to focus on Washington's strategy regarding the war in Ukraine, but instead, his remarks centered on European domestic politics, raising concerns about the direction of transatlantic relations.Scholz's statement underscores Germany's commitment to democratic principles and its rejection of any external influence that could undermine its political system. He explicitly stated that support for the AfD contradicts the lessons learned from Germany's Nazi past and criticized the Trump administration's association with the party. Michael Butler, a political science professor at Clark University, characterized Vance's snub of Scholz as unsurprising given the chancellor's anticipated electoral defeat. However, Butler expressed concern that Vance's actions prioritize ideology over pragmatism, particularly at a crucial juncture for international cooperation in addressing the war in Ukraine. Germany's election is scheduled for February 23rd. The center-left Social Democratic Party, led by Scholz, along with other mainstream parties, have ruled out any collaboration with the AfD





