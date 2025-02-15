Scholz Criticizes Vance Over AfD and German Election Interference

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz condemned US Vice President JD Vance's remarks at the Munich Security Conference, particularly his call for German parties to drop the 'firewall' against the far-right AfD. Scholz emphasized the importance of 'never again' in the context of the Holocaust and warned against outside interference in German elections.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz criticized remarks made by U.S. Vice President JD Vance at the Munich Security Conference. Scholz , speaking on the second day of the conference, addressed the atrocities of the Holocaust , highlighting Vance 's recent visit to the Dachau concentration camp and his use of the phrase 'never again.

' Scholz emphasized that a commitment to 'never again' extends to political parties like Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), which has downplayed the horrors of the Nazi regime.He further stated that Germany will not tolerate outsiders interfering in the country's elections, saying, 'That is not done, certainly not among friends and allies.' Both Scholz and Vance's comments come just over a week before a significant German election. The AfD, a nationalist party founded in 2013, has gained traction by blaming immigrants for many of Germany's problems. Germany's domestic intelligence agency has classified the AfD as a potential threat. While the AfD has received the most votes in a state election during the World War II era, it has yet to be part of a federal governing coalition due to a pact, known as a 'firewall,' by other parties refusing to work with them.On Friday, Vance, without directly mentioning the AfD, expressed his belief that German parties should abandon the 'firewall,' a statement that surprised and concerned European leaders present. Vance asserted, 'Europeans, the people, have a voice. You can embrace what your people tell you, even when it's surprising, even when you don't agree.' Vance also met with AfD leader Alice Weidel on Friday and had separate meetings with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Friedrich Merz, the head of the center-right Christian Democratic Union party, and Scholz earlier in the week





GERMANY ELECTION AFD HOLOCAUST VANCE SCHOLZ MUNICH SECURITY CONFERENCE

