Scholastic reverts to Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone for American TV edition

Scholastic will publish a new American edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, ending 28 years of the American title Sorcerer’s Stone. The change coincides with the TV series launch.

Scholastic has announced that the American edition of J. K. Rowling's first Harry Potter book will return to its original British title, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, for the first time in 28 years. The change comes as the publisher releases a special edition that ties in with the new television series, which is set to debut on Christmas Day.

Background of the Title Change

When J. K. Rowling released Harry Potter in 1997, the novel was titled Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone in the United Kingdom. In 1998, Scholastic published an American version and renamed the book Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, believing the new title would better appeal to U.S. readers.

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The American edition had been sold in the United States under the Sorcerer title for almost three decades. The decision to revert to the original title aligns the U.S. edition with the publisher's global branding and the international Harry Potter fan community.

Scholastic and the Television Tie‑In

The official Harry Potter website confirmed that Scholastic will issue a special edition of the book ahead of the series premiere. The tie‑in edition contains the same text as the original 1998 version, except for references to the stone in the cover and title page. The publisher states that the new edition will feature updated cover art for the U.S. market.

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Scholastic said that the change was made "to honor the original UK title and to create a cohesive global experience for readers and viewers." The publisher also noted that the special edition will be available in both hardcover and mass‑market paper formats.

Impact on Fans and the Market

By restoring the Philosopher title, Scholastic acknowledges the growing demand among American readers for consistency between international and domestic editions. Fans who have followed the series in translated versions worldwide are likely to appreciate the alignment.

The American market will see a new back‑to‑back promotion campaign for the book and TV series. Blu‑ray and streaming releases are scheduled for the holiday season, and the special edition will be stocked in major retailers by the time the premiere airs.

Next Steps for Readers

Consumers who own U.S. copies of the original Sorcerer edition can expect no changes to the interior content; only the title and cover art will differ. The publisher has not announced any price adjustments. Shoppers who prefer the original title can purchase the upcoming special edition, which will be available online and in bookstores on the same day as the series launch.

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Scholastic plans to monitor sales and reader feedback for the new edition, but has not indicated any further changes to the Harry Potter book line.