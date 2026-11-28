Senator Eric Schmitt rejects demands from Democratic lawmakers to remove USAID records from the agency website, arguing transparency is essential for accountability.

Senator Eric Schmitt of Missouri firmly rejected a directive from two senior Democratic lawmakers on Friday, refusing to support their demand that the Trump administration remove newly published United States Agency for International Development records from its official website. Schmitt characterized the opposition from Democratic leadership as a reaction driven by fear rather than a genuine concern for legal compliance, stating that political opponents are simply running scared of the scrutiny the documents invite.

Schmitt Rejects Democratic Demands for Removal

The letter demanding the removal of the files was originally addressed to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and acting USAID Administrator Bill Woolf on Wednesday, with offices of the signatories making the correspondence public on Thursday. Schmitt posted the letter on the social media platform X alongside images of the document, using the moment to criticize the influence of the foreign policy establishment. He argued that this entrenched group has had their way for too long, describing Permanent Washington as a powerful force that must now be challenged to stand up for American taxpayers.

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Allegations of Privacy Violations and Disinformation

Maggie Hassan, the ranking member on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Greg Meeks, the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, were the authors of the letter. They claimed that the links posted online contain personally identifiable information that likely contravenes federal law and regulations. The lawmakers urged Rubio and Woolf to delete the material immediately and bring the agency's digital presence into compliance with the Privacy Act, asserting that the release was not an act of transparency but a calculated effort to tarnish USAID's decades of work promoting freedom and democracy abroad.

Impact of Agency Closures and Data Contents

The Democratic lawmakers also argued that the selective publishing of files was designed to cover up the appalling impact of the agency's closure, which they stated caused millions of preventable deaths. They claimed that releasing only certain documents serves no purpose other than to sow disinformation. The data in question consists of 248 internal records posted on USAID.gov on Tuesday night, forming a 1.1-gigabyte archive of emails, memos, chat logs, and videos running from 2021 to 2024. This trove includes a 92-page Disinformation Primer written in February 2021 and message chains from 2022 showing agency staff asking Facebook to pull down posts.

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Schmitt's History with Tech and USAID Oversight

Schmitt brought a long history of challenging both social media platforms and foreign aid spending to the defense of the data release. The former Missouri attorney general previously sued the Biden administration over its contacts with social media platforms during his time in state office. On Wednesday, he described the agency as the biggest money laundering scam perpetrated on the American taxpayer in U.S. history. He emphasized that he led the Senate rescissions bill that ripped away nine billion dollars from what he termed a corrupt organization, insisting that the American people deserve to know how far the corruption goes.

Administration Stance on Taxpayer Protection

In response to the controversy, the department welcomed the file release as part of a broader effort to protect U.S. taxpayer dollars from waste, fraud, and abuse. Schmitt's defense of the publication highlights the ongoing political struggle over how government agencies operate and how their financial records are managed. The conflict underscores the deeper ideological divide between Republicans seeking to dismantle what they view as inefficient bureaucracies and Democrats aiming to preserve established diplomatic and humanitarian infrastructure. As the debate continues, the published documents remain accessible online, fueling further discussion among lawmakers and the public regarding government accountability and privacy standards.