'Schmigadoon' Crowns EGOT Feat With Best Musical Tony Award Win

'Schmigadoon' officially made Apple TV an EGOT at Sunday's Tony Awards, crowning the achievement by winning Best Musical.

Tony Awards Winners: 'Schmigadoon!

' Best Musical, 'Liberation' Best Play; John Lithgow, Lesley Manville, 'Ragtime' Duo Top Acting HonorsThe show led the field with 12 nomination and came away with four wins, including Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score and Best Orchestrations along with the night’s big prize. Apple TV’s progress toward the four-part milestone began with the Emmys in 2020, when Billy Crudup won for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for won three Oscars, including Best Picture.

The Grammy fell into place in February of this year, with Chris Stapleton’s song “Bad As I Used to Be,” from the film P!nk Leads Rousing "Lady Marmalade" Tonys Opener With Megan Thee Stallion, Sara Chase, The Guy With A Cake, Whitney Leavitt & Cast Members From Broadway's Finest - Watch And Read The Lyrics. Apple TV launched in November 2019, meaning it accomplished the EGOT feat in about six-and-a-half years, while Netflix took about 12 years from the time its original series became eligible for Emmys.

The streamer-vs.-streamer EGOT battle is one unofficial category being tracked by awardsmeisters, but media heavyweights like Disney and Time Warner have racked up wins across the four major awards over the decades. The technicality comes in with the timing of the wins. Music labels, for example, have been separate from the rest of media companies’ portfolios in recent years.

‘Scary Movie’ Stabbing Record $55M Bow; $29M For He-Man’s ‘Universe’Comments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





DEADLINE / 🏆 109. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tony Award predictions 2026: ‘Schmigadoon’ vs. ‘The Lost Boys’Post critic Johnny Oleksinski picks who will win at the 2026 Tony Awards, which air Sunday June 7 on CBS.

Read more »

79th Annual Tony Awards: Pink Hosts, Multiple Performances, and Strong CompetitionThe 79th annual Tony Awards will be broadcast live on CBS and streaming for Paramount+ subscribers in the U.S. on Sunday from 8-11 p.m. Eastern/5-8 p.m. Pacific, with Pink as the host. The show promises a big, honking opening number, performances from the best new musical and best musical revival nominees, and a special tribute to A Chorus Line. The competition is strong, with four very different shows vying for best new musical and two top best play nominees.

Read more »

11 Best Walmart Kitchen Finds Under $20 — Best Life11 Best Walmart Kitchen Finds Under $20

Read more »

Tony Awards 2026: 'Schmigadoon!' wins best musical in a season saved by revivals'Cats: The Jellicle Ball' and Ragtime' were the standout musical winners at the Tony Awards; 'Schmigadoon!' took the prize for best new musical.

Read more »