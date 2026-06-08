Schmigadoon! and Liberation Lead Historic Wins at 79th Tony Awards

"Schmigadoon!" wins Best New Musical as Bess Wohl's Pulitzer-winning "Liberation" takes Best Play at the 79th Tony Awards, featuring historic wins for John Lithgow and a complete "studio EGOT" for Apple.

" Schmigadoon ! " an adaptation of the Apple TV+ series that affectionately parodies Golden Age Broadway extravaganzas, claimed the Tony Award for Best New Musical at the 79th Tony Awards held on June 7, 2026, at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

The victory represents a significant career resurgence for creator Cinco Paul after the television show was canceled following its second season. Paul also secured Tonys for Best Original Score and Best Book of a Musical. The production, which revolves around a contemporary couple mysteriously trapped in a Brigadoon-esque town where residents spontaneously burst into song, triumphantly beat other nominees.

Producer Lorne Michaels, the legendary force behind "Saturday Night Live," celebrated the win by stating, "Sometimes singing, dancing, jokes and a happy ending are all you need.

" This accolade also completes what industry insiders refer to as a "studio EGOT" for Apple, as the tech giant now possesses competitive Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards for its original content. Apple previously earned Emmys for the comedies "Ted Lasso" and "The Morning Show," the Oscar for Best Picture for "CODA," and a Grammy via Chris Stapleton's contribution to the "F1" soundtrack.

The prestigious prize for Best Play was awarded to Bess Wohl's "Liberation," a searing drama that previously won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The play delves into the lives of a feminist consciousness-raising group in 1970s Ohio, tackling subjects like misogyny, racism, and rigid gender roles. With this win, Wohl becomes only the fourth woman in history to receive the Tony for Best Play, joining Wendy Wasserstein, Yasmina Reza, and Frances Goodrich.

During her acceptance speech, a visibly moved Wohl dedicated the award to women everywhere: "I want to honor women everywhere who have the courage to use their voice. And to all the girls out there: May you speak your truth, and may the world be wise enough to listen.

" "Liberation" now stands among a rare group of just 18 plays that have achieved the dual honor of winning both the Pulitzer Prize and the Tony for Best Play in the same season. Arthur Miller's timeless masterpiece "Death of a Salesman" earned the Tony for Best Revival of a Play, adding to its previous 1949 Best Play win and revivals from 1984, 1999, and 2012. The production received a leading six Tony Awards overall.

Laurie Metcalf, known for her role on "Roseanne," won her third Tony for her powerful portrayal of Linda Loman, Willy Loman's devoted wife, starring opposite Nathan Lane. Joe Mantello was honored with Best Director of a Play, while the show also secured awards for lighting, scenic design, and sound design. The Best Musical Revival award went to the grand and emotionally resonant "Ragtime," a epic work that chronicles a nation transformed by immigration, racial strife, industrial might, and political upheaval.

Caissie Levy, the original Broadway Elsa from "Frozen," won her first Tony for her role as the formidable matriarch Mother in "Ragtime.

" She thanked her family, noting the support of babysitters that enabled her to balance motherhood and performance. Moments later, Joshua Henry, a four-time nominee, finally won his first Tony as the passionate Coalhouse Walker Jr. In his speech, he poignantly reflected on his character's struggle: "Even in the face of pain and tragedy, he found a way to be heard. Every artist in this room, every artist at home, fight-fight to be heard.

" The 80-year-old John Lithgow made history by becoming the oldest man ever to win a competitive acting Tony, capturing Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for his portrayal of author Roald Dahl in "Giant," a play set during the writer's tumultuous 1983. Lithgow, whose first Tony came 53 years ago, described the honor as a perfect bookend to his career, calling the moment one of his absolute best.

The ceremony featured vibrant performances, including a number from the musical "The Lost Boys," for which Shoshana Bean won Best Featured Actress in a Musical, presented by Megan Thee Stallion. The 79th Tony Awards celebrated both triumphant returns and groundbreaking achievements across Broadway





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