Schiff Calls Out Bad Math in Strategy's Bitcoin Plan

Euro Pacific Capital CEO and outspoken gold bug Peter Schiff has reignited his criticism of MicroStrategy, arguing that the company’s famed 'infinite money glitch' for acquiring Bitcoin is now structurally broken.

Euro Pacific Capital CEO and outspoken gold bug Peter Schiff has reignited his criticism of MicroStrategy, arguing that the company’s famed "infinite money glitch" for acquiring Bitcoin is now structurally broken.selling stock to buy Bitcoin point to the fact that MSTR has always sold stock to buy Bitcoin.

But that rationalization misses the point of the criticism. Past sales were done at a premium. Current sales are done at a discount. For years, Strategy successfully ran a"flywheel" strategy.

The MSTR stock would trade at a massive premium relative to the actual value of the Bitcoin it held on its balance sheet . The stock was sold at a premium, and each new share issued actually increased the amount of"Bitcoin-per-share.

" However, as Schiff has noted, current sales are done at a discount. In early June, Saylor announced that MicroStrategy had purchased an additional 1,550 BTC for $101 million. In order to get the $101 million to buy those coins, Saylor had to issue and sell MSTR at a heavily discounted price. The company had to issue more shares proportionally than the amount of Bitcoin it bought.

Schiff notes that the move"actually reduced Bitcoin per share, creating a negative Bitcoin yield.

" Schiff pointed out that MicroStrategy was almost immediately down over $6 million on that specific 1,550 BTC purchase as the market pulled back. Now, there is an apparent lack of confidence in the debt vehicle. If STRC doesn't return to par, MicroStrategy might have to raise its dividend. Schiff notes that the strictly rational move right now would be to"sell Bitcoin and buy back discounted stock.

"Schiff’s ultimate takeaway is a warning to investors. Even if you are incredibly bullish on the price of Bitcoin, holding MSTR is a losing bet.

"Almost 60% of Bitcoiners believe that even if Bitcoin crashes to $1,000... bankrupting $MSTR... I'm still wrong. That's not rational. That's a cult," he said.

MEXC May Report: SPACEX Launchpad Oversubscribed 15.5x, US Equity Futures Volume Jumps 85% Unchained Summit and VIFC Da Nang Convene Strategic Dialogue on Positioning Da Nang as Southeast Asia's Next Digital Finance Hub





Utoday_en / 🏆 295. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Michael Saylor Breaks Down New 'Bitcoin per Share' Formula as Holdings Reach $54 BillionMichael Saylor drops new debt formula for $54 billion Bitcoin holdings ahead of the June 15 market open.

Read more »

Standard Chartered Sees Signs of Bitcoin BottomStandard Chartered Geoff Kendrick on Friday told clients that he believes crypto asset prices have seen the low in the current cycle and he is looking for confirmation in three indicators, including Strategy’s reporting that it bought more Bitcoin last week.

Read more »

Bitcoin could crash to $48,000, if this historical pattern is triggeredBitcoin has never escaped a particular Fibonacci pattern since it started trading in 2010. Here is what it suggests about where prices could go next.

Read more »

Adam Schiff seethes as Elon Musk becomes first trillionaireWhen SpaceX hit the Nasdaq on Friday and made Elon Musk the first trillionaire, plenty of Americans saw cause for celebration. Adam Schiff saw a crime scene. Something is “terribly wrong,&82…

Read more »