Schiff Accuses Trump of Eroding Credibility with Iran Remarks

Senator Adam Schiff criticizes President Trump for making unsubstantiated claims about military action against Iran, saying the president's pattern of falsehoods damages U.S. credibility and harms American families through higher costs.

Thursday on CNN's The Source, Senator Adam Schiff , Democrat from California, sharply criticized President Donald Trump for a series of statements he made regarding Iran , accusing him of telling falsehood after falsehood.

The discussion centered on Trump's morning social media posts that claimed U.S. strikes were happening that night and that the United States would seize Kharg Island and take over Iran's oil and gas infrastructure. Schiff, reacting to these statements and the president's subsequent walk-back of those claims just hours later, expressed deep concern about the erosion of credibility. He noted that when the president later suggested a deal had been reached, that too lacked credibility.

The senator argued that throughout Trump's presidency and his current campaign, the president has repeatedly made false statements, which squanders trust. This pattern creates a damaging ambiguity where the American people cannot discern when the president is being truthful, and Schiff contended that such ambiguity does not strengthen the nation. He emphasized that the consequences are tangible, with American families bearing the cost through higher gasoline and food prices.

Schiff pointedly stated that the president has broken his promises to keep the United States out of foreign wars and to prioritize the cost of living, failures he described as spectacular. The senator concluded that only time will reveal whether there is a genuine diplomatic breakthrough, a return to conflict, or merely a face-saving gesture, but the damage to credibility and domestic economic well-being is already evident





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