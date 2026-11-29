The fifth-year Duke basketball head coach pointed to a recent example of a heralded newcomer shining after seeing limited minutes early.

Nov 25, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Members of the Duke Blue Devils react to a play against the UConn Huskies in the second half at T-Mobile Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectover the No. 10 UConn Huskies in Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday night. Understandably, that decision left folks to wonder whether some members of the loaded roster, particularly those from the powerhouse program's five-deep 2026 recruiting class who logged zero minutes in the contest, might be feeling discouraged at this juncture. While nine Blue Devils saw action against UConn, only seven of them played more than three minutes.

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And only one of those seven was a rookie inAs for former five-star 2026 preps Deron Rippey Jr., Cameron Williams, and Bryson Howard, Rippey was the only one from that trio who heard his number called, yet for only two minutes.