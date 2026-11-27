New research suggests that sticking with a schedule could help mental and physical health. Here's why.

"Hearst Magazines and AOL may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links. ". Though treatments for each are very different, new research suggests that a simple lifestyle trick might help ease symptoms of each: Keeping a consistent schedule.makes a solid case for having a routine and dealing with less physical and mental pain.

Researchers specifically found that older adults who follow a regular daily schedule tend to have less physical pain and fewer symptoms of depression, even when they have insomnia. The findings shouldn’t be interpreted to mean putting yourself on a schedule will magically make your pain and depression disappear. Instead, it suggests that having a daily routine could be a complement to the treatments you’re already doing, like.

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Here’s what doctors recommend keeping in mind—and why they’re on board with the idea of creating and sticking with a regular schedule.and 30 said they slept well. People who said they experienced insomnia were also likely to report that they had more physical pain and higher levels of depression than those who didn’t have insomnia.