Linktree's Social Planner allows you to schedule LinkedIn posts, cross-post to multiple platforms, and use AI for post ideas. Stay consistent and grow your professional presence effortlessly.

Schedule LinkedIn posts in advance with Linktree’s Social Planner. Stay visible, engage your network and grow your professional presence without the last-minute rush. Stay active and visible by planning posts in advance.

Whether you’re growing your personal brand or company page, consistency is key. Can you schedule posts on LinkedIn? Drag and drop your post into Linktree’s LinkedIn post scheduler. Organize everything in your content calendar so you can see your week ahead.

Choose to cross-post to LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and more so your content is optimized for every platform without extra work. Hit “Schedule” and Linktree’s Social Planner will auto-post your post at the right time. Grow your brand without disruptions like manual posting. Forget manual posting.

Schedule your LinkedIn content in advance and let auto-posting do the work for you. Stay active, engage your network at the best times and grow your professional presence effortlessly. Struggling with what to post? Let AI do the heavy lifting!

Get instant LinkedIn post ideas, engaging captions and hashtags so you always have fresh content ready to go. Linktree’s link-in-bio is the perfect home for all your important links – your website, affiliate links, merch and more. Track clicks, share your latest content and grow your audience from one simple link. Can I schedule posts to my LinkedIn personal profile or business page?





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Linkedin Scheduling Linktree Social Planner Auto-Posting Content Calendar Cross-Platform Posting

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