Scheana Shay and Brock Davies say they are in no hurry to give daughter Summer Moon a sibling, citing what they have been through and Summer's only-child phase.

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies are not in a rush to give their daughter, Summer Moon, a younger sibling. The Vanderpump Rules star said on a recent episode of her podcast that the couple is putting the idea on hold for now. Shay also told Us Weekly in an exclusive interview on a Friday in June that they will revisit the question later, with no pressure attached.

Brock Davies and Scheana Shay welcomed Summer Moon in 2021. Davies is also the father of two older children from a previous relationship, and he is estranged from them. Shay's remarks offer a rare look at how the couple is weighing another pregnancy after a difficult stretch in their family life.

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Why Scheana Shay Is Pausing Plans for a Second Child

Scheana Shay says she is not ready to take the next step toward having another baby. She said the couple will table the decision because of what they went through with Summer's birth and early months. She framed the timing as something to revisit down the road rather than a firm rejection.

Shay also pointed to Summer's current stage of life. She described her daughter as being in an only-child phase, in which Summer does not want to share her mother. That dynamic, Shay said, is a major reason the family is focused on the present rather than expansion.

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Shay's reasoning was also shaped by an emotional moment earlier this year. At a funeral for the father of a friend, she watched the friend stand with her two siblings. Shay said that moment made her want Summer to have someone beside her if she ever faces a similar loss, and that she does not want her to stand alone.

Scheana Shay on HELLP Syndrome and Using a Gestational Carrier

Scheana Shay has warned that HELLP syndrome can be fatal, and she linked her own experience to that risk. In her July 2025 cover story, she said the condition is something most people do not know about. She said she did not know about it herself until she was transferred to a high-risk intensive care unit.

Shay recalled the moment Summer was born and was not making a sound. She said she was terrified and believed her daughter would not survive. She described it as the scariest minute of her entire life, and she said that experience still shapes how she thinks about any future pregnancy.

Shay has also been open about her feelings on using a gestational carrier if the couple decides to expand their family. At the time of her cover story, she said she had not fully come to terms with that option. She also said she felt Summer's kicks and hiccups and breastfed her, and that a future pregnancy would feel different. She added that she worries she might not have the same connection with another baby, though she said the couple is slowly moving in that direction.

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Brock Davies, Trust and the Future of the Family

Scheana Shay says she trusts Brock Davies and has forgiven him for past behavior. A memoir referenced in the report said Davies had an affair with an unidentified woman from his gym and later apologized. Shay has not named the woman, and the report does not provide further details about the affair.

Shay described a recent moment in which she saw Davies swipe and delete a text. She said she asked him about it, and he responded by questioning her. She said she genuinely believes he would never do anything like that again, and she repeated that she has forgiven him.

For the couple, the next steps are personal rather than scheduled. Any decision about another child remains open, and Shay has said it depends on whether they move forward with expanding their family at a later point. Until then, the focus remains on Summer Moon and on rebuilding trust within the household.