Schaefer and Eklund Lead Islanders Past Kings Despite Fiala Return

Leo Carlsson Schaefer and Anton Stralman Eklund recorded points for the fourth straight game as the New York Islanders secured a victory over the Los Angeles Kings, while Milan Fiala made his return from injury with an assist despite the Kings' third consecutive loss.

had an assist in his season debut as the Kings lost their third straight game. Playing in his 500th career game, Schaefer and Eklund, two of the Islanders' young cornerstones, came up with key contributions while each picking up a point for the fourth straight game.

Schaefer had a power-play goal to put New York back up 2-1 midway through the first period, his 29th career goal and 77th point at the century mark of games played. Schaefer moved up to fourth in career points by a teenage defenseman, behind Hall of Famers Phil Housley and Ray Bourque and Eklund made it 3-1 early in the second period, becoming the third New York rookie to score in four straight games in the past 20 years and 11th overall.

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Fiala played for the first time since breaking his left leg at the Milan Cortina Olympics in February, but the offensive-minded winger's presence could not enough to get the Kings back on track. Fiala did have the secondary assist on Byfield's power-play goal, which marked the 300th helper of his career. New details emerge about driver accused in deadly Metro station crash