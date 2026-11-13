US
Advertisement
Sports

Schaefer and Eklund Lead Islanders Past Kings Despite Fiala Return

ABC7#67 in United States
Advertisement

Leo Carlsson Schaefer and Anton Stralman Eklund recorded points for the fourth straight game as the New York Islanders secured a victory over the Los Angeles Kings, while Milan Fiala made his return from injury with an assist despite the Kings' third consecutive loss.

had an assist in his season debut as the Kings lost their third straight game. Playing in his 500th career game, Schaefer and Eklund, two of the Islanders' young cornerstones, came up with key contributions while each picking up a point for the fourth straight game.

Schaefer had a power-play goal to put New York back up 2-1 midway through the first period, his 29th career goal and 77th point at the century mark of games played. Schaefer moved up to fourth in career points by a teenage defenseman, behind Hall of Famers Phil Housley and Ray Bourque and Eklund made it 3-1 early in the second period, becoming the third New York rookie to score in four straight games in the past 20 years and 11th overall.

Advertisement

Fiala played for the first time since breaking his left leg at the Milan Cortina Olympics in February, but the offensive-minded winger's presence could not enough to get the Kings back on track. Fiala did have the secondary assist on Byfield's power-play goal, which marked the 300th helper of his career. New details emerge about driver accused in deadly Metro station crash

ABC7#67 in United States

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Advertisement
New York Islanders Los Angeles Kings Leo Carlsson Schaefer Anton Stralman Eklund Hockey

More on Sports

See all

Kings host Islanders in a matchup of struggling sides

The Kings are coming off back-to-back uninspired losses to continue their home challenges while New York hasn’t won in its past four games.

ladailynews

Latest News · United States

See all
Up nextKings host Islanders in a matchup of struggling sides