SchadenFriday: Is the Pope Girlbossing AI?

Anti-A.I. lefties can appreciate the pope’s focus on labor.

Listen on your computer:It’s a bit of an overstatement to say “the Pope came out as anti-A.I. ” with last week’s encyclical—after all, Anthropic’s cofounder was there for the release.

So what did the Chicago Pope actually say, what was he doing with his encyclical, and what’s an encyclical anyway? This episode is member-exclusive. Listen to it now by subscribing to Slate Plus. By joining, not only will you unlock exclusive episodes of What Next —you’ll also access ad-free listening across all your favorite Slate podcasts.

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This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we’re here to help you answer: What next? Look for new episodes every weekday morning.is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.





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