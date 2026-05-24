Scented Slime Kit: A Limited-Edtion Character-Inspired Slime Release in Netflix Film

Get ready to dive into the excitement of creating personalized slime with the Scented Slime Kit! This officially licensed and limited-edition collection of character-inspired slime kits for kids and fans of all ages combines fun colors, scents, and mix-ins from the hit Netflix film, HUNTR/X. Whether you're a Rumi, Mira, Zoey, or Derpy enthusiast, this slime kit is the perfect way to show your fandom while also offering sensory play benefits. Make your own character-inspired slime and let your creativity shine!

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Scented Slime Kit features everything you need to create your own character-inspired slime, from a base and reusable mixing jar, to custom mix-in packs. Each kit features colors, scents and mix-ins inspired by HUNTR/X members Rumi, Mira and Zoey, along with the supernatural tiger, Derpy.

Rumi’s slime is purple-colored with pom poms and musical note sparkles; Mira’s slime is clear pink with bows and heart charms; Zoey’s slime is cupcake blue and smells like citrus; and Derpy gets a bright yellow slime with "blackberry burst" charms and scent. Oleksandr Usyk vs. Rico Verhoeven Livestream: How to Watch the Pay-Per-View Boxing Event Online This release also features a limited-edition "golden slime," which is bright and shimmery and comes with mini pearlescent beads.

Only 1,000 golden slime kits were released in total. Slime Kit is officially licensed and is selling quickly online, so it’s recommended to add it to cart while it’s still in stock at Amazon. Similar to the film, the slime trend shows no signs of slowing down either, with kids and fans of all ages lauding the sensory toy for helping with fidgeting, motor coordination, and its stress relief and calming properties.

Tim Chan is the VP of Commerce at Penske Media, overseeing fashion, tech, lifestyle and streaming coverage across marquee brands like Rolling Stone, Billboard, The Hollywood Reporter, Variety, and WWD, among others. Previously, Chan was the first ever Lifestyle Editor at Rolling Stone, covering all things fashion, culture, and travel through an entertainment lens.

In addition to PMC, his bylines over the years have appeared in L’Uomo Vogue, Vogue Italia, Vogue Korea, i-D, and more. Chan has also consulted for a number of fashion brands advising them on media and marketing strategy. He graduated from Columbia University with a Master's degree in journalism





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Scented Slime Kit Netflix HUNTR/X Personalized Slime Character-Inspired Slime Limited-Edition

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