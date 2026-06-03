Scenic Eclipse II: The World's Most Luxurious Expedition Yacht Arrives in London

The world's most luxurious expedition yacht, Scenic Eclipse II, is set to dock in London for the first time this summer. The yacht will moor in Greenwich on July 31, marking the first London appearance for Scenic Eclipse II. Accommodating just up to 228 guests, Scenic Eclipse II delivers an exceptionally exclusive on board experience.

The world's most luxurious expedition yacht , Scenic Eclipse II, is set to dock in London for the first time this summer. Designed for polar exploration in some of the most remote regions on Earth, the ultra- luxury yacht combines expedition capability with the standards of an opulent private yacht experience.

The yacht will moor in Greenwich on July 31, marking the first London appearance for Scenic Eclipse II. Accommodating just up to 228 guests, Scenic Eclipse II delivers an exceptionally exclusive on board experience. This will be supported by an almost 1:1 crew-to-guest ratio and butler service for every suite. The yacht features a swimming pool, a 550sqm spa, wellness spaces, Sky Bar and Vitality Pool.

Every suite comes with butler service and a private veranda or terrace. The onboard culinary experience is overseen by acclaimed chef Tom Götter, who leads a team of 38 chefs from 15 countries, delivering globally inspired fine dining across the yacht's restaurants and private dining experiences. The yacht has two helicopters and a custom-built submersible, Scenic Neptune II, allowing guests to explore destinations from beneath the sea.

Featuring 360-degree panoramic views, the submersible has been designed to deliver immersive underwater exploration experiences in some of the world's most extraordinary marine environments. Scenic's specialist Discovery Team, led by Jason Flesher, organises activities for passengers. The team of up to 20 experts spans marine biology, history, geology, archaeology, wildlife and photography.

The yacht has been designed to navigate some of the world's most extreme environments, including Antarctica and the Arctic, as well as warm water locations such as the Mediterranean, Oceania and the remote archipelagos of South East Asia and Indonesia. Scenic Eclipse II will arrive at Tilbury on 30 July before reaching Greenwich on 31 July for a brief stay ahead of a five-day sailing to Hamburg.

Departing Greenwich on 1 August, Scenic Eclipse II will sail down the Thames before continuing through Ostend, Belgium, cruising the Elbe River and then Hamburg. Suites for its London to Hamburg voyage start from £4,495pp





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