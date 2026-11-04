Scavengers Reign Season 2 Release Date Confirmed for Early Next Year

Creators Amber Noizumi and Michael Green confirm Scavengers Reign returns to Netflix early next year. Discover details on the London setting, new cast members, and the upcoming third season.

Co-creators Amber Noizumi and Michael Green have officially confirmed that Scavengers Reign will return to Netflix for its second season in early next year. This announcement addresses the long wait from fans who have been anticipating new episodes for four years since the first season concluded. The original series went on to win major Emmy Awards and other critical accolades during the development period of its successor.

The Four-Year Development Process

Noizumi and Green addressed the extended gap between seasons by thanking viewers for their patience and enthusiasm. They stated that this support energized the team and helped them reach the current milestone. The creators emphasized that every member of the production team poured immense care into researching the worlds depicted in the show. They described crafting these environments brushstroke by brushstroke as a miracle of dedication and artistic effort.

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Mizu Faces Oppression In London

The second season shifts the narrative focus to London, which is teased as a location defined by a thriving culture of illicit activity. Mizu navigates through a dark underbelly within a puritanical society that historically persecuted women as witches. This setting includes closed bars and theaters, along with laws that even outlawed Christmas celebrations. The story continues themes of oppression but scales them up significantly for the protagonist.

Mizu confronts the experience of standing out as Asian in a sea of white faces for the first time. She also discovers what it means to be a woman during one of the most oppressive periods in English history. These thematic elements provide a stark contrast to the previous environmental focus of the series.

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Casting Updates And Production Team

Amber Noizumi and Michael Green continue to serve as writers and executive producers for the upcoming installment. Erwin Stoff remains an executive producer while Jane Wu takes on the roles of supervising director and producer. The animation production is handled by Blue Spirit, maintaining consistency with the visual style of the first season.

Confirmed returning voice cast members include Maya Erskine as Mizu, Brenda Song as Akemi, Darren Barnet as Taigen, Masi Oka as Ringo, and Kenneth Branagh as Abijah Fowler. New additions to the voice cast feature Jonathan Pryce as Old Violet, Joel Kim Booster as Priest Ando, and Sherry Cola as Kuma. Their specific roles in the storyline have not been divulged at this time.

Third Season Already Scheduled

Although there was a significant gap between the first and second seasons, the production schedule for the future is much tighter. A third season is already slated for release soon after the second concludes in 2028. This rapid turnaround suggests a streamlined production pipeline following the completion of the London arc.