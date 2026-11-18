Scottish national Tyler Buchanan receives six-year prison term in California for his role in the Scattered Spider gang's £8.8 million cryptocurrency heist targeting tech firms.

Tyler Buchanan, a 24-year-old hacker from Dundee, Scotland, has been sentenced to six years in prison by a US federal court for his involvement in a massive cryptocurrency theft scheme. The Scottish national was sentenced by US District Judge John W Mr Holcomb on Tuesday in Santa Ana, California, for his role in a cybercrime ring that stole £8.8 million in digital currency.

The Mechanism of the Scattered Spider Cyberattack

Buchanan was a key member of the notorious hacking group known as Scattered Spider, which orchestrated targeted attacks against at least a dozen companies and their employees. The gang utilized sophisticated phishing techniques, sending text messages to staff members' mobile phones with warnings that their accounts would be deactivated if they did not act immediately. These messages contained links to highly convincing fake websites designed to mimic legitimate corporate login portals, where victims were prompted to enter their personal details and credentials. Once the hackers collected this sensitive information, they used the stolen credentials to bypass security measures, access cryptocurrency accounts, and illicitly transfer £8.8 million in digital assets out of the victims' control.

Also read British Hacker Tyler Buchanan Jailed for Six Years Over £9 Million Crypto Heist

Stakeholder Positions and The Legal Journey

The legal proceedings against Buchanan began to take shape after his online identity and home address were leaked by rival hackers in 2023, forcing him to flee Scotland. He eventually traveled to the Mediterranean island of Majorca, where Spanish police arrested him in 2024 before he was extradited to the United States to face justice. In April, Buchanan pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft, formally admitting to the charges against him. During the sentencing hearing, prosecutors highlighted the severe, life-altering consequences these thefts had on many victims, while a spokesman for the US Department of Justice noted that Buchanan and his co-conspirators used stolen credentials to steal both confidential company information and millions of dollars worth of virtual currency.

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Evidence and The Scope of the Conspiracy

Court documents revealed that from September 2021 to April 2023, Buchanan and his co-conspirators conspired to conduct cyber intrusions and currency thefts throughout the United States, specifically targeting technology companies. Investigators found a device at Buchanan's home in Dundee that contained a text file with the names and addresses of people they targeted. This device also held cryptocurrency seed phrases and login information for at least one victim's account, providing concrete evidence of his direct involvement in the thefts. As the final defendant to be sentenced in this case, Buchanan joins four other co-conspirators who previously received prison sentences ranging between 18 months and ten years for their respective roles in the criminal enterprise.

Real-World Impact and Future Restitution Proceedings

The immediate consequence of Buchanan's conviction is his incarceration, but the financial repercussions for the victims are still being determined. He is scheduled to return to court next month for a restitution hearing, where a judge will determine the exact amount he must pay back to reimburse the victims for their losses. This upcoming proceeding marks the final phase of the legal process for Buchanan, as the court seeks to address the severe economic damage inflicted by the Scattered Spider gang's operations, ensuring that some measure of justice is served for those who lost their life savings to these cyberattacks.