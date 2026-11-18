Scottish hacker Tyler Buchanan received a six-year prison sentence in California for his role in the Scattered Spider cybercrime ring that stole £8.8 million in cryptocurrency.

Tyler Buchanan, a 24-year-old hacker from Dundee, Scotland, has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for his involvement in a sophisticated cybercrime campaign that resulted in the theft of £8.8 million in cryptocurrency. The sentencing was handed down on Tuesday by US District Judge John W. M. Holcomb in Santa Ana, California, marking the conclusion of legal proceedings against the notorious hacking group known as Scattered Spider.

How the Cyberattack Operated

Buchanan and four other members of the Scattered Spider gang executed a complex scheme that targeted the financial data of at least a dozen technology companies and their respective employees. The attackers utilized phishing text messages sent to the mobile phones of staff members, warning them that their corporate accounts were scheduled for deactivation. These messages contained links directing victims to highly convincing, legitimate-looking websites designed to harvest personal credentials and sensitive login information from the targets.

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Once the hackers successfully obtained these credentials through the deceptive websites, they utilized the stolen access information to breach corporate systems. This breach allowed the group to infiltrate cryptocurrency accounts and systematically transfer digital assets, ultimately securing £8.8 million in stolen virtual currency. The operation relied heavily on social engineering tactics to bypass security protocols and gain initial entry into the victims' digital environments.

Buchanan's Arrest and Legal Admission

Following the exposure of his online identity and home address by rival hacker groups, Buchanan fled Scotland in 2023 to evade detection. His attempt to remain at large ended in Majorca, Spain, where he was arrested in 2024 before being extradited to the United States to face federal charges. Upon his appearance in the US legal system, Buchanan pleaded guilty in April to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft.

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During the proceedings, Buchanan admitted to participating in a conspiracy that spanned from September 2021 to April 2023. In this period, he and his co-conspirators conducted widespread cyber intrusions across the United States, specifically targeting the technology sector. Physical evidence presented during the investigation included a device recovered from Buchanan's home in Dundee, which contained a text file with cryptocurrency seed phrases and login details for at least one victim, confirming his direct access to the stolen data.

Consequences for Victims and Co-Conspirators

Prosecutors emphasized at the sentencing hearing that the thefts caused severe and life-altering consequences for the many individuals and organizations impacted by the cyberattack. A spokesman for the US Department of Justice stated that Buchanan and his co-conspirators used stolen credentials to not only steal confidential company information but also to siphon off millions of dollars in virtual currency. The scale of the financial loss and the breach of corporate privacy have left a lasting mark on the victims involved in the case.

Tyler Buchanan is the final defendant in the Scattered Spider case to receive his sentence. His four co-conspirators have already been sentenced to prison terms ranging between 18 months and ten years, reflecting their respective roles in the criminal enterprise. The sentencing of Buchanan completes the judicial process for all members of the gang involved in this specific indictment.

Next Steps for Restitution and Repayment

With the criminal sentencing concluded, the focus now shifts to the financial restitution required to compensate the victims of the cyberattack. Buchanan is scheduled to return to court next month for a restitution hearing, where a judge will determine the specific amount he must pay back to reimburse the affected parties. This hearing is a critical step in the process of recovering the £8.8 million stolen during the coordinated campaign of digital theft.