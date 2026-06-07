Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected through the weekend

Scattered showers and thunderstorms may continue into the evening and overnight hours. Heavy downpours and localized flooding are possible. Rain coverage gradually decreases after sunset but a few downpours may continue overnight. Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected Sunday, though not as widespread as Saturday. Rain chances gradually decrease Monday and Tuesday as a more typical summertime pattern returns, with only a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. By the middle and end of next week, higher humidity will make it feel hotter. Stay hydrated and take breaks if spending extended time outdoors. No tropical development expected over the next seven days.

scattered showers and thunderstorms heavy downpours and localized flooding Scattered showers and thunderstorms may continue into the evening and overnight hours. Rain coverage will gradually decrease after sunset, but a few downpours remain possible overnight..

Areas that receive heavy rainfall today may continue to deal with standing water issues tonight. Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected Sunday. While rain coverage may not be quite as widespread as Saturday, any storm will be capable of producingIt will not rain all day in any one location, so outdoor plans can still happen. Just be sure to have an indoor backup option nearby if thunderstorms develop.

Rain chances gradually decrease Monday and Tuesday as a more typical summertime pattern returns. A few afternoon showers and thunderstorms will remain possible, but many locations will stay dry. By the middle and end of next week,, making it feel noticeably hotter during the afternoon hours. Be sure to stay hydrated and take breaks if spending extended time outdoors.no tropical development expected over the next seven days





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Scattered Showers Thunderstorms Heavy Downpours Localized Flooding Summer Heat

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