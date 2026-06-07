Scary Movie vs. Masters of the Universe Box Office Showdown Has Clear Winner

In the box office showdown between new arrivals Scary Movie and Masters of the Universe, there was one clear winner.

As the summer movie season rolls on, a loaded June kicked off with a showdown between two very different franchise revivals. In one corner was, the first new installment of the popular horror parody series in over a decade.

Because the two films had distinct target audiences, it seemed like there would be plenty of money to go around for both to have fruitful openings. However, that isn’t the way things panned out, as one new arrival was far more successful than the other.is far and away the No. 1 movie this weekend after scoring a franchise-best $55 million domestically in its debut. Its worldwide opening currently stands at $105.5 million. In stark contrast,didn’t leave much of an impression.

The pricey reboot brought in just $29.3 million domestically.was never pegged to be a huge blockbuster, but this is still a rather disappointing result. Heading into the weekend,earned generally positive reviews that called it a fun fantasy movie), the IP doesn’t have as much clout in the pop culture zeitgeist as it did decades ago. As evidenced by the low Thursday preview numbers, the main target audience for this film was small.

It never broke out and appealed to a younger crowd; $200 million tentpoles need to connect with multiple quadrants in order to be successful.arrived at the perfect time. Horror has always been a huge box office draw, but the genre has been enjoying quite a moment over the past handful of years, with a long list of titles that turned out to be massive hits.by Marlon Wayans and Co. seemed like a good time at the movies.

Comedies can be communal experience at the movie theater, which only added to‘s appeal. It’ll be interesting to see how it holds up , but audiences seem to be liking it, and there aren’t any other adult-orientated comedies on the immediate horizon. , a foray into big-budget franchise filmmaking. The studio was confident in the movie’s prospects, securing a last-minute IMAX release and, but any plans for a continuation might be kaput.

Getting off to such a slow start is a bad sign for‘s long-term prospects. It’s going to need to have very strong legs in order to recoup its costs , and the odds of that happening are quite low. The rest of June is stacked with high-profile releases that’ll all be vying for audiences’ attention.

Next weekend sees the debut of Steven Spielberg’s, which has been generating buzz as the director’s best film in years. The week after that is when Pixar’s, and then July has even more anticipated titles. The multiplex is going to get quite crowded over the next few weeks, meaningshould slide down the charts. If it couldn’t benefit from minimal competition for genre pictures in its opening, the interest just isn’t there.





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