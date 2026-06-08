Scary Movie's Original Cindy: Melissa Joan Hart Cast Before Anna Faris

The Wayans brothers revealed that Melissa Joan Hart was originally cast as Cindy in Scary Movie, but director Keenen Ivory Wayans chose Anna Faris after her audition.

During a candid interview with Entertainment Tonight, Marlon Wayans dropped a bombshell about the Scary Movie franchise. He revealed that Melissa Joan Hart was originally cast as Cindy, the role that ultimately launched Anna Faris 's career.

The revelation came as Faris and Shawn Wayans reacted with surprise. According to Marlon, Keenen Ivory Wayans, the director of the original 2000 film, changed the casting direction after seeing Faris's audition tape.

'Keenan was like, I saw this young lady Anna Faris, and it really feels like that is our Cindy,' Marlon recalled. He then jokingly told Faris, 'So you took Melissa Joan Hart's job! Good job, Anna. Way to go.

Taking food out of another white lady's mouth.

' He humorously described the casting switch as 'white on white crime,' which drew laughter from Faris. Melissa Joan Hart had originally been cast to parody Drew Barrymore's character, Casey Becker, from Scream.

However, during a costume fitting, producers expressed concerns over her appearance and let her go. The role eventually went to Carmen Electra, who played the parody character in the film.

Meanwhile, Faris went on to become the face of the franchise, portraying the iconic Cindy across multiple sequels. The casting change proved pivotal, as Faris's comedic timing and charm anchored the films and made them a beloved parody series. The Wayans brothers' candid discussion sheds light on the behind-the-scenes decisions that shaped Scary Movie. Marlon's playful banter with Faris highlighted the mix of luck and talent involved in landing the role.

Faris took the revelation in stride, acknowledging the twist of fate that brought her to the role. As the franchise continues to evolve with upcoming installments like Scary Movie 6 and 7, this casting secret remains a fascinating piece of Hollywood trivia. Fans of the series can revisit the original film on streaming platforms to see Faris's breakout performance and imagine what might have been with Melissa Joan Hart as Cindy.

This revelation is just one of many surprises from the Wayans brothers' interview. They also touched on other casting secrets and deleted scenes from the franchise.

For instance, they revealed that Scary Movie 6 considered a bold political joke involving Melania Trump that was ultimately cut. The interview offers a nostalgic look back at a franchise that redefined parody comedy. As Netflix subscribers gain access to Emma Stone's award-winning comedy from Searchlight Pictures, the Scary Movie series continues to captivate audiences with its irreverent humor.

Meanwhile, the upcoming reboot of The Blair Witch Project and other horror films keep the genre thriving. The casting switch involving Hart and Faris remains a defining moment in comedy history, illustrating how one audition can change an actor's career trajectory





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