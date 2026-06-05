'Scary Movie' returns with some laughs and a lot of nostalgia

Anna Faris, Regina Hall, Sean Wayans, and Marlon Wayans return for the sixth movie the comedy franchise.

The “Scary Movie” parody franchise is back, and with it comes some good and maybe a little more bad than one might hope for in a comedy.

The good is pretty good in this film, especially the return of Anna Faris and Regina Hall, who appeared in the first four films but wisely skipped out on the fifth one. The first “Scary Movie” was Faris’ breakout role, and she slips back into it pretty easily with some excellent line deliveries in her signature raspy/ditzy voice. Hall is also reliably hilarious as her BFF Brenda, though there could have been more of her overall.

The Wayans family are back in charge of the “Scary Movie” franchise, and they’re going to remind you of it by bringing back some standard gags from the first two “Scary Movie” parodies before the series was wrested away from them by the Weinsteins. Some of the jokes, like Sean Wayans’ Ray being secretly gay or Marlon Wayans’ Shorty being a stoner, don’t play quite the same in 2026, less because they’re edgy or offensive and more because they feel pretty tired at this point.

The sixth entry in the comedy franchise takes aim at a host of horror movies but feels particularly tied to the recent “Scream” reboot, specifically “Scream 5,” as well as the revived version of “Halloween. ” If you’re an avid “Scream 5” fan and remember that movie well, you’ll be rewarded with a few laughs that might otherwise go over other audiences’ heads.

Asking for a plot in a parody movie may be a somewhat useless exercise, but “Scary Movie” could have used something a little stronger to tie all its jokes together. Scenes just kind of happen, usually in service of parodying a specific movie they wanted to cover that maybe had little to do with the story, like a riff on the “Michael” trailer starring “SNL’s” Kenan Thompson as Germaine Jackson, or an extended “John Wick” action sequence where Faris fight an army of Ghostfaces.

The need to spoof something with no specific connection to the plot is a recurring problem for the movie. Even if the parodied moments get a laugh, like Shorty turning the “KPOP Demon Hunters” hit song “Golden” into an ode to smoking weed, they just kind of sit there before moving on to the next scene.

Given that the franchise has been dormant for 13 years and has gone even longer without the Wayans influence on the humor, it’s understandable they’d want to cover as much ground as possible. But that ultimately leads to some surprisingly bland humor at points, even when audiences were warned it would be “offensive. ” And it leaves some genuinely funny or clever moments disconnected from one another, so they have less of an impact.

If you’re a dedicated fan of the “Scary Movie” films, it’s worth checking out, especially the incredibly meta third act, which touches on some of the behind-the-scenes business complications related to the movie, but with some pretty funny cameos that make the inside baseball commentary go down a little easier. A head-on crash blocked both north and southbound traffic on US-6 in a remote area of Utah County.

Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol said there was a head-oDawn Opie is understandably upset after her Chevy Silverado was hit outside her home in the middle of the night. “A car just came around the corner, hit it, keptThe small northern Utah airport just completed a major expansion. The goal isn't just a fresh look — it's about slowing travel down again.

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