Scary Movie Returns to Box Office Top Spot, Poor Things Joins Netflix

Horror parody 'Scary Movie' dominates domestic box office with $55M, while 'Poor Things' arrives on Netflix. A look at the weekend's film news and streaming recommendations.

Horror continued its dominance at the box office this past weekend, although it was a parody of the genre that took the domestic top spot.

For the first time since 2013, 'Scary Movie' returned to the box office and proved fairly popular, earning $55 million in domestic revenue and an additional $50 million from overseas markets. However, the viral phenomenon 'Obsession' and A24's 'Backrooms', led by Renate Reinsve and Chiwetel Ejiofor, took the headlines once again, as 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' continued to plummet. With box office business taken care of, let's look forward to a great week of streaming.

To make sure you make the most of the next five days, here's a list of three movies you should stream on Netflix. For more recommendations, check out our list of the best shows and movies on Netflix. Disclaimer: These titles are available on US Netflix. One of the standout additions is 'Poor Things' (2023), which arrived on the platform this past weekend.

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, the film features Emma Stone in a career-defining role that won her the Best Actress Academy Award. The movie follows Bella Baxter, a young woman who was saved from certain death by having the brain of her unborn child transplanted into her body. Under the care of the unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter, played by Willem Dafoe, Bella explores the world, discovering both its beauty and cruelty.

'Poor Things' is a unique cinematic experience that blends dark humor, surreal visuals, and profound themes. It is a must-watch for fans of innovative storytelling. The film has received critical acclaim, with a 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 7.7/10 on IMDb. Its arrival on Netflix makes it accessible to a wide audience.

While the box office saw the return of the 'Scary Movie' franchise, the streaming world offers a different kind of horror and wonder. This week, viewers can delve into the strange and thought-provoking journey of Bella Baxter.

Additionally, other streaming options are available, but 'Poor Things' stands out as a film that challenges conventions and leaves a lasting impression. Whether you are a fan of Lanthimos' previous work or new to his style, this film is a rewarding watch. As the industry continues to evolve, both theatrical releases and streaming platforms provide diverse entertainment. The success of 'Scary Movie' shows the enduring appeal of parody, while 'Poor Things' represents the artistic heights cinema can achieve.

For those seeking something more than typical blockbusters, this is the perfect time to explore the boundaries of film





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