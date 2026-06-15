Scary Movie Faces Record Box Office Drop Despite Strong Worldwide Gross

The latest Scary Movie installment saw a franchise-worst 73.3% decline in its second weekend, yet it remains a financial success with $173.1 million worldwide against a $30 million budget. The drop surpasses the previous franchise low of 58.2% set by Scary Movie 4. Meanwhile, the horror film Obsession continues to defy trends with rare consecutive weekly increases.

. The horror comedy dropped 73.3% from its $54.3 million opening weekend debut. Despite the steep decline, the film has now grossed $84.5 million domestically and $173.1 million worldwide.

The 73.3% fall marks the worst second-weekend drop in the entire Scary Movie franchise by a wide margin. As a result, the film now sits around No. 131 on the list of worst week-two drops of all time, per Box Office Mojo.

Meanwhile, the previous franchise low belonged to Scary Movie 4, which fell 58.2% in its sophomore frame back in 2006. Additionally, Scary Movie landed at No. 3 at the domestic box office this weekend, falling behind the low-budget horror hit Obsession. Notably, Obsession continues to defy genre trends in its fifth weekend of release. The film became the first movie since 1982 to rise week over week two times consecutively.

Critics have not been kind to the latest Scary Movie installment, which holds just a 24% score on Rotten Tomatoes. General audiences rate it higher at 66% on theNevertheless, the film still qualifies as a financial success for Paramount Pictures. Scary Movie carries a reported production budget of just $30 million against its $173.1 million worldwide gross.

Furthermore, the sequel reunites original cast members Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Regina Hall, and Anna Faris in a new installment that parodies recent horror hits including Get Out, Sinners, and The Substance. Vritti Johar is an Entertainment and Pop Culture writer at Evolve Media, where she covers a wide range of engaging content, blending her passion for cinema with expert storytelling. Fascinated by filmmaking, Vritti has a keen eye for discovering movies with compelling storylines that inspire thought-provoking discussions.

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