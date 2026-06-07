Scary Movie 6 Shatters Franchise Records with $105.5 Million Global Opening

The sixth Scary Movie film, returning after a decade-long hiatus, is projected to earn $105.5 million in its opening weekend, setting new domestic and global benchmarks for the parody series and outperforming the Scream franchise's latest sequel.

Scary Movie 6 is off to a record-breaking start at the global box office . The sixth film in the horror parody franchise, and the first new entry in over a decade, is projected to earn $105.5 million worldwide over its opening three-day weekend.

This includes a domestic tally of $55 million, which stands as the best three-day domestic debut in the series' history when not adjusted for inflation. The international box office contributed $50.5 million. This worldwide opening handily surpasses the $97 million global debut of the slasher franchise that originally inspired Scary Movie, specifically the 2026 film Scream 7.

The new installment parodies contemporary horror releases like The Substance and Sinners, while also targeting recent legacy sequels such as 2022's Scream and 2018's Halloween. Many original cast members have returned for the new film, including Anna Faris as Cindy Campbell, Regina Hall as Brenda Meeks, Marlon Wayans as Shorty Meeks, Shawn Wayans as Ray Wilkins, Cheri Oteri as Gail Hailstorm, Lochlyn Munro as Greg Phillippe, and Dave Sheridan as Doofy Gilmore.

The film is directed by Michael Tiddes and written by Craig Wayans, Keenen Ivory Wayans, Marlon Wayans, Rick Alvarez, and Shawn Wayans, with the same team also serving as producers. Scary Movie 6 has a runtime of 95 minutes and was released on June 5, 2026. Its success continues a long-running trend of commercial performance for the series, which began with the original 2000 film.

Below is a breakdown of the worldwide box office performance for all five previous Scary Movie installments, both in nominal dollars and adjusted for inflation: ... This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available





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