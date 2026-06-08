Scary Movie 6 Sets Box Office Records with $105.5M Global Debut

The new Scary Movie, financed by Miramax and directed by Michael Tiddes, shattered multiple box office records in its opening weekend. It earned $55 million domestically, marking the best domestic opening ever for a Paramount comedy, and $50.5 million overseas, outperforming the entire franchise's previous global start. The film achieved the biggest Paramount openings ever in Brazil, Colombia, and Bolivia, driven by strong international appeal aided by local language dubbing. Hispanic and Latino audiences led domestic attendance at 37%, while the under-35 crowd accounted for 78% of U.S. ticket sales. The trailer's 410 million first-week views were the second-biggest in Paramount history.

just rewrote the record books in ways nobody saw coming. The movie shattered multiple box office milestones across domestic and international markets this weekend.reports. The Paramount and Miramax release earned $55M domestically and $50.5M overseas across 53 markets.

The domestic result also marks the best opening for a Paramount comedy ever, surpassing Jackass 3D’s $50.3M bow. The global start outpaced Scream 7, which held the franchise record at $97M. Overseas, the 2026 movie’s $50.5M foreign debut ran 75% higher than the original Scary Movie’s international opening. Local language dubbing of jokes helped the comedy travel far beyond typical English-speaking markets.

The Michael Tiddes-directed film topped the box office in Mexico with $6.7M, the UK with $5.5M, and Brazil with $5.1M. Brazil’s result marked the biggest Paramount opening ever in that territory across all films. Colombia and Bolivia also posted the largest Paramount openings that those markets have ever recorded. Hispanic and Latino moviegoers led the domestic audience at 37%, followed by Caucasian at 36% and Black at 21%.

The under-35 crowd drove 78% of stateside ticket sales, while PLF screens contributed 26% of the domestic gross. Miramax financed the project’s $30M production, which reunites the Wayans Brothers with the franchise after a 25-year absence. Miramax boss Jonathan Glickman praised the marketing effort directly.

“I’ve been involved in three James Bond films, and I’ve never seen a global marketing campaign that’s equal to those campaigns,” he told the outlet. “Scary Movie’s permeated the culture. ” The film’s first trailer premiered before Scream 7 in theaters. After its official launch, it managed to generate over 410 million views in the first week.

That figure made it the second-biggest trailer debut in Paramount history (viaAnubhav Chaudhry is a Pop Culture and Entertainment writer at Evolve Media, where he transforms his passion for movies, music, superheroes, and sports into compelling content that keeps readers engaged. In addition to crafting stories, he polishes articles across various topics, ensuring each piece shines with clarity.

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The star-studded film’s exit is due to the streaming juggernaut’s…The Super Mario Galaxy Movie just made box office history that no other film could pull off this year. The…Scary Movie 6 star Anna Faris just found out another actress was originally cast as Cindy. The Wayans brothers revealed…Masters of the Universe‘s opening weekend numbers paint a tough picture for the film’s road to profitability.

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