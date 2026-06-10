Scary Movie 6 Has the Best Opening Weekend in Its Franchise

Scary Movie 6 has had the best opening weekend in its franchise, earning $55 million domestically and $105.5 million worldwide. The film's success is a great sign for the parody movie subgenre, which has seen a resurgence in popularity in recent years.

Scary Movie 6 has had the best opening weekend in its franchise, and its success is a great sign for the parody movie subgenre . The film, which is the sixth installment in the franchise, has seen a resurgence in popularity in recent years, with the release of The Naked Gun in 2025.

Starring Liam Neeson as Frank Drebin Jr., the film did well at the box office, earning around $102 million worldwide on a $42 million budget. Scary Movie is the latest film in the parody movie resurgence, and also sees the Wayans Brothers return to this franchise. Despite mixed reviews from critics, the film had an excellent first weekend at the box office.

It's a strong indicator that the next major spoof film, 2027's Spaceballs: The New One, could be a huge success. Scary Movie 6 had the best opening weekend in its franchise, earning $55 million domestically, and achieving the series' best debut weekend in North America, passing Scary Movie 4. The film also earned the franchise's best worldwide opening, grossing $105.5 million. The highest-grossing movie in the franchise is the original Scary Movie.

The 2026 film still has more it needs to earn before it reaches the first film's total gross, but it is off to an amazing start. It's opening weekend also shows that audiences are still interested in spoof films, which is a promising sign before 2027's Spaceballs sequel. Spaceballs: The New One is a sequel to the 1987 film, which was directed and co-written by Mel Brooks.

The film parodied the original Star Wars trilogy, introducing hilarious variants to franchise characters. 40 years later, Spaceballs is returning for a sequel, titled The New One. Brooks is returning to produce and star in the film, along with several original cast members, as well as newcomers. Josh Gad, Dan Hernandez, and Benji Samit are writing the script. While Spaceballs wasn't a huge hit upon its release, it has built its fanbase over the years.

It's also a parody to one of Hollywood's most popular franchises that has grown a lot since the original trilogy, giving The New One plenty of material to spoof. It certainly has a strong chance to outgross the original film, which made over $38.1 million worldwide.

Additionally, Scary Movie's success shows audiences are interested in spoof films, especially sequels. Like Scary Movie, Spaceballs 2 also includes the return of many of the first film's originals. Given how popular the original film has become since its release, Spaceballs: The New One has strong box office potential, and could be the next big hit for the spoof genre





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Scary Movie 6 Parody Movie Subgenre Spoof Films Spaceballs: The New One Mel Brooks

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