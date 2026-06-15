Scary Movie 6 Defies Skepticism with Record-Breaking Opening Despite Steep Second-Weekend Drop

Scary Movie 6 has opened to $105.5 million globally and over $170 million total, out-earning 2022's Scream and becoming the third highest-grossing film in the franchise despite a historic 73% second-weekend decline, guaranteeing a sequel.

The latest installment in the Scary Movie franchise, Scary Movie 6 , has defied pre-release skepticism by opening to a robust $55 million domestically and $105.5 million worldwide.

This performance is particularly notable given the film's thirteen-year hiatus from the series and the contemporary challenges facing the parody genre. However, its second weekend saw an astronomical 73.3% drop in domestic earnings, a decline that sets a record for steepness but does not necessarily spell doom for the franchise's future.

Despite the precipitous falloff, the film's initial success and cumulative gross of over $170 million have already surpassed the total domestic take of 2022's Scream, which served as a primary source for its parodies. This financial triumph, coupled with strong audience reception despite negative critical reviews, has all but guaranteed a seventh film, with Paramount Pictures expressing confidence in the Wayans brothers' ability to replicate a powerful opening.

The studio's commitment is further evidenced by early talks of a sequel, as the total earnings position Scary Movie 6 as the third highest-grossing entry in the series. Several contextual factors complicate the raw percentage drop. The film's opening weekend was exceptionally front-loaded, driven by intense fan anticipation after a long drought for the franchise. Such openings often lead to sharper declines because they capture a large portion of the most eager viewers in the first few days.

Furthermore, the horror-comedy landscape is crowded and competitive, and the film's R-rating and parody style may have limited its appeal to a broader, repeat-viewing audience typical of family-friendly blockbusters. Industry analysts note that while a 73% drop is alarming, the absolute numbers matter: a $55 million debut that drops to $14.6 million still generates a substantial second-weekend sum that many films would envy as an opening.

The key metric for Paramount is the film's total gross against its production and marketing budget, and with $170 million already earned and a likely final total approaching $200 million,Scary Movie 6 is on track to be a highly profitable venture. The implications for the film industry are significant. The success of Scary Movie 6 demonstrates that dormant, well-known franchises can be successfully revived with the right creative approach and marketing, even against genre headwinds.

It also highlights a continuing bifurcation in how films perform: massive openings driven by niche fanbases are increasingly common, but sustaining a theatrical run is more difficult without universal critical acclaim or broad demographic appeal. For parody films specifically, which have struggled in recent years with tired references and poor reception, Scary Movie 6's victory suggests that a return to the franchise's core comedic sensibilities, with updated cultural touchstones, can still find a large audience.

The studio's greenlight for a sequel appears contingent on replicating that opening weekend potency, meaning the Wayans brothers will likely be tasked with engineering another event-like launch, possibly by leveraging an even more current and famous horror property for source material. Meanwhile, the film's poor critical reception serves as a reminder that audience taste and critic consensus can diverge dramatically, and profitability often hinges more on the former than the latter





comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Scary Movie 6 Box Office Paramount Parody Film Franchise Sequel

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Becomes First Billion-Dollar Movie of 2026The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has officially crossed the billion-dollar mark at the box office, becoming the first billion-dollar movie of 2026. The movie's success is a welcome respite for the sci-fi genre, which has been struggling to find its footing in recent months.

Read more »

Scary Movie Faces Record Box Office Drop Despite Strong Worldwide GrossThe latest Scary Movie installment saw a franchise-worst 73.3% decline in its second weekend, yet it remains a financial success with $173.1 million worldwide against a $30 million budget. The drop surpasses the previous franchise low of 58.2% set by Scary Movie 4. Meanwhile, the horror film Obsession continues to defy trends with rare consecutive weekly increases.

Read more »

How ‘Scary Movie’ Conquered the International Box Office: ‘Let’s Cross Every Line, and Let’s Cross It Locally in Each Territory’Overseas audiences found the funny with ‘Scary Movie,’ defying conventional wisdom about Hollywood comedies.

Read more »

Timothy Olyphant's New Thriller Movie Becomes Prime Video's 2nd Most Watched MovieOver Your Dead Body, starring Timothy Olyphant, has become Prime Video's 2nd most watched movie in the world, according to FlixPatrol. The R-rated thriller has received positive reception and is trending in 25 countries.

Read more »