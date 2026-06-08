Scary Movie 6: A Hilarious Return to Form

The Wayans brothers bring back the Scary Movie franchise with a sixth installment that's a hit with audiences, despite mixed critical reviews. The film's opening weekend was a massive success, and it features two post-credit scenes that parody recent horror movies.

The latest installment in the Scary Movie franchise, Scary Movie 6 , has hit theaters and audiences are loving it. After a brief hiatus, the Wayans brothers have returned to helm the creative process, making this sixth film a significant moment for the series.

The film's opening weekend was a massive success, grossing an estimated $55 million and securing the top spot at the box office, surpassing the previous record held by Scary Movie 3. Scary Movie 6 outperformed other new releases like Masters of the Universe, Obsession, Backrooms, and The Mandalorian and Grogu. Despite mixed critical reception, with a 25% score on Rotten Tomatoes, audiences have been more forgiving, awarding the film a 70% score.

The film runs for approximately 90 minutes, including two post-credit scenes that parody recent horror movies. The first scene parodies Robert Eggers' Nosferatu, with Marlon Wayans playing a vampire in a trailer-style sequence. The second scene focuses on the Longlegs character, parodying the interrogation scene from the 2024 film. While these scenes are entertaining for fans of the film, they may not be worth staying for those who didn't enjoy the main feature.

The Wayans brothers deserve credit for their creative approach to parodies, even if all jokes don't land perfectly





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Scary Movie 6 Wayans Brothers Box Office Success Post-Credit Scenes Nosferatu Parody Longlegs Parody

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