Scarlette Douglas: Being a Black Woman in TV is Like "Never Winning"

Scarlette Douglas opens up about the challenges of being a black woman in the TV industry and shares her thoughts on how to tackle daily tasks and make a positive change.

Scarlette Douglas shares her experience of working in the TV industry as a black woman, saying she feels she can never win due to unconscious bias .

She believes that the negative connotations of speaking out about race make it difficult for black women to express themselves without being judged. The presenter and property guru is working with Smart Energy GB to encourage Brits to tackle their domestic to-do list and book appointments for switching out older smart meter hardware for new kit.

She encourages people to focus on small tasks as a way to manage their mental load and make themselves feel lighter, while also using their voice to raise awareness about race and make a positive change





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Scarlette Douglas Black Women In TV Unconscious Bias Raising Awareness About Race Mental Load Tackling Daily Tasks

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Scarlette Douglas Opened Up About the Difficulties of Being a Black Woman in TVScarlette Douglas, 39, shares her experience of working in the TV industry as a black woman, discussing how she 'can never win' due to unconscious bias and negative connotations around speaking about race.

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