Coronation Street star Scarlett Thomas, 18, has signed a major publishing deal with Sony Music, ending speculation after skipping her GCSE exams to pursue a music career.

Scarlett Thomas has officially signed a publishing agreement with Sony Music, marking a significant professional milestone for the 18-year-old actress and singer. The deal confirms her transition from television acting to a dedicated career in songwriting and music production, a path she chose to prioritize over traditional academic qualifications.

Signing The Deal With Sony Music

The aspiring musician announced the agreement on Thursday via an Instagram post featuring photographs taken inside the Sony Music offices. In the caption, Thomas expressed her surprise and excitement about becoming a published writer, joking that her former English teacher would not have predicted this specific career turn. She wrote, Ahhh I signed my publishing deal cant believe I'm a writer, my English teacher wouldn't have seen this one coming lol.

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Sony Music is recognized as a global entertainment giant with a prestigious roster of artists including Adele, Calvin Harris, Oasis, and Wolf Alice. Joining the label provides Thomas with access to industry resources and professional networks that are typically reserved for established recording artists. This partnership represents a major validation of her creative talents outside of her established role in soap opera television.

Family Legacy And Acting Background

Thomas is the daughter of Coronation Street actors Tina O'Brien, 43, and Ryan Thomas, 42. Her entry into the entertainment industry is part of a broader family legacy, as her uncles are also well-known actors. Adam Thomas, 37, starred in Waterloo Road, while Scott Thomas, 37, is a former contestant on Love Island.

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Her television career began in 2023 when she appeared in the BBC drama Waterloo Road. She played the character Izzy, who was written as the daughter of her real-life uncle, Adam Thomas. Despite her prominent family connections, her father Ryan Thomas previously stated that she would not receive a free ride in her professional endeavors, emphasizing that she must earn her success through hard work.

Skipping GCSEs To Pursue Music

The announcement of the publishing deal has reignited discussions about Thomas's decision to skip her GCSE examinations last year. She revealed during her teenage years that she chose not to sit for the standard academic tests in order to focus entirely on her music career. When reflecting on the recent release of GCSE results for other students, she posted a message acknowledging the milestone.

She shared her curiosity about her own potential academic performance, stating, Watching everyone get their GCSE results today wondering if I could've had good results but I will forever wonder. She added a message of support to her peers, noting, Well done everyone you all should be beyond proud whatever results you got. While GCSEs are common in England, they are not a legal requirement for all students.

Social Media Presence And Financial Projections

Thomas maintains a strong digital footprint that supports her growing brand. She launched her social media accounts at age 16 and has since amassed a substantial following. Her TikTok profile has nearly three million views on individual videos and 236,000 followers. She also has 187,000 fans on Instagram.

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Her online presence extends beyond her personal accounts, as she frequently appears on social media posts from her parents. The Thomas family shares a collective account that includes content featuring her uncles and Ryan Thomas's former partner, Lucy Mecklenburgh. Financial analysts have predicted that Thomas could earn up to £2 million before she turns 18, driven by her acting roles, music contracts, and social media influence.

Public Reaction To Career Choice

News of the Sony Music deal has elicited mixed reactions from the public and fans. Some viewers expressed shock that Thomas did not complete her GCSEs, questioning the wisdom of forgoing formal education. However, other supporters have defended her choice, arguing that school exams do not define a person's intelligence or their potential for success in the creative industries.

While lacking formal qualifications can limit access to higher education institutions like colleges or universities, it does not preclude success in entertainment. Thomas's path highlights an alternative route where practical industry experience and digital fame substitute for traditional academic credentials. Her signing with Sony Music demonstrates that the industry recognizes her talent regardless of her educational background.