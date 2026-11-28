Coronation Street star Scarlett Thomas, 18, has secured a publishing deal with Sony Music, marking a major step in her career after deciding not to complete her GCSE examinations.

Scarlett Thomas, an 18-year-old actress and emerging musician, has officially signed a publishing deal with Sony Music. This significant career milestone follows her decision last year to skip her General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE) examinations to focus entirely on her music ambitions.

Announcing The Publishing Deal With Sony Music

The actress shared the news on Instagram on Thursday, posting a photo of herself inside the Sony Music offices. She captioned the image with excitement, writing: 'Ahhhh I signed my publishing deal cant believe I'm a writer, my English teacher wouldn't have seen this one coming lol.' The announcement marks a pivotal transition for the teen star as she moves from acting into the professional music industry.

Also read Sony's Retired Aibo Robots Find New Purpose in Hospitals

Sony Music is one of the world's largest record companies, representing a massive global roster that includes major artists such as Adele, Calvin Harris, Oasis, and Wolf Alice. Securing a deal with such a prestigious label signals a high level of industry confidence in Scarlett Thomas's songwriting and musical talent, elevating her status beyond her initial fame as a soap opera star.

Family Background And Entertainment Lineage

Scarlett is the daughter of Coronation Street legends Tina O'Brien, 43, and Ryan Thomas, 42. She comes from a prominent family in the British entertainment industry, with uncles including Waterloo Road actor Adam Thomas, 37, and Love Island star Scott Thomas, 37. This extensive network has provided her with early exposure to the media landscape, though her father has consistently stated that she is not receiving a free ride in her career.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Her professional acting debut occurred in 2023 when she appeared in the BBC drama Waterloo Road. She played the character Izzy, who was written as the daughter of her real-life uncle, Adam Thomas. Despite her rising profile in acting, the family has maintained a strong focus on her personal development and the importance of earning her success through hard work rather than relying solely on her famous lineage.

Reactions To Skipping GCSE Examinations

Scarlett's decision not to sit for her GCSEs has sparked mixed reactions among fans and the public. On the day other students received their exam results, she reflected on the milestone, writing: 'Watching everyone get their GCSE results today wondering if I could've had good results but I will forever wonder.' She followed this with a supportive message to her peers: 'Well done everyone you all should be beyond proud whatever results you got,' accompanied by two red heart emojis.

While many young people in England sit GCSEs, they are not a legal requirement for completion. However, experts note that lacking these qualifications can limit future options for further education, such as enrollment in college or university. Despite this, some observers have defended her choice, arguing that school exams do not define a person's potential or their ability to succeed in creative industries where portfolio and performance often outweigh traditional academic metrics.

Social Media Influence And Future Earnings

Beyond her music and acting pursuits, Scarlett Thomas has built a substantial online presence. She launched her social media accounts in 2021 when she turned 16. Her TikTok account has amassed over 236,000 followers, with one recent video garnering nearly three million views. Additionally, she has grown her Instagram following to 187,000 fans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Her digital influence extends to family collaborations, as she frequently appears on the social media channels of her parents, Ryan Thomas and his former TOWIE fiancée Lucy Mecklenburgh. The Thomas family maintains their own shared account, which includes features of her famous uncles, creating a cohesive brand that leverages their collective star power. Due to her growing influence across multiple platforms and her imminent 18th birthday, she is predicted to earn up to £2 million in the near future.

Next Steps In Her Creative Career

With the publishing deal now secured, Scarlett Thomas is expected to shift her primary focus toward music production and songwriting. The collaboration with Sony Music will likely involve studio time and strategic planning to release her first professional tracks under the label's distribution network. This move represents a definitive step away from her initial acting roles and into a new chapter as a recorded music artist.

Industry analysts suggest that her ability to navigate both the acting and music sectors will be key to her long-term success. By leveraging her family's reputation and her own dedicated social media fanbase, she aims to establish a unique identity within the competitive entertainment market. The coming months will reveal whether her songwriting can match the commercial success of her acting and online endeavors.