Scarlett Moffatt Shines in White at Royal Ascot While Expecting Second Son with Fiancé Scott Dobinson

TV star Scarlett Moffatt displayed her signature style at Royal Ascot alongside fiancé Scott Dobinson, revealing her pregnancy journey, gender preference, and first trimester challenges as they await a baby boy.

Pregnant Scarlett Moffatt made a stylish appearance at Royal Ascot on Friday, joining fellow celebrities like Millie Mackintosh, Maya Jama, and Ferne McCann on the fourth day of the prestigious racing event.

The 35-year-old TV personality, who is expecting her second child with fiancé Scott Dobinson, embraced the soaring UK temperatures in an effortlessly chic white belted dress featuring statement button detailing. She accessorized with a black hat, matching white heels to elevate her height, and her dark hair elegantly pinned back. The couple, who welcomed their first son Jude in 2023, posed together looking loved-up, showcasing Scarlett's radiant pregnancy glow despite the heat.

Scarrlett and Scott are expecting another boy, a revelation she shared last month with heartfelt enthusiasm. She expressed that she always desired a second son, telling The Mirror, "All my family and friends knew I wanted another boy. Of course it would've been wonderful to have had a girl - a healthy baby is all that matters - but my preference was a boy, to give Jude a brother. I'm just so happy for him.

He's got someone to share his life with now.

" This announcement followed an Instagram post where Scarlett shared a video of herself and Scott excitedly holding an ultrasound image, with Jude by their side. In the caption, she conveyed profound gratitude: "We honestly can't believe we're writing this… After everything, we feel unbelievably lucky to be able to say… our family is growing. One little miracle gave us Jude, and now he's going to be a big brother.

And if there's one thing we know for certain, it's that he is going to be the most amazing big brother. We are so grateful, so excited, and still a little bit in shock… Our hearts are fuller than we ever thought possible.

"Scarlett has been open about the challenging fertility journey that preceded Jude's birth in June 2023, describing a four-year struggle. She continued to document her current pregnancy on social media, posting a photo in April clad in a patterned co-ord set, cradling her growing belly.

To engage her followers in guessing the baby's gender, she shared a poll based on her high bump position and intense cravings for cheese, remarking, "My bump is very high this time and I started showing early from around 14 weeks. My cravings have been grated cheese, cheese toasties, cheese scones lol (did I mention cheese ha).

" While many complimented her glowing appearance, Scarlett offered a candid glimpse into the difficulties of her first trimester, labeling it "hell" as she battled nausea, hot and cold flushes, migraines, and fatigue while balancing work commitments. "Also for those lovely ones saying I'm glowing, let me tell you the first trimester was HELL lol," she wrote alongside a selfie from her bed.

"I was driving to jobs and having mini sicks then filming, getting hot and cold flushes and migraines. So I'm now accepting compliments lol thank you.





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