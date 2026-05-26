Scarlett Moffatt shares her fertility struggles and hopes for another son

Scarlett Moffatt has revealed she took '11 pregnancy tests' before believing she was pregnant with her second child following fertility struggles. She and her fiancé Scott Dobinson are preparing to welcome a baby boy after previously suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage. The TV personality opened up about her fertility struggles during her stint on I'm A Celebrity and also shared her hopes for another son.

Scarlett Moffatt has revealed she took '11 pregnancy tests ' before believing she was pregnant with her second child following fertility struggles . She and her fiancé Scott Dobinson are preparing to welcome a baby boy after previously suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage .

The TV personality opened up about her fertility struggles during her stint on I'm A Celebrity and also shared her hopes for another son. She has been battling common pregnancy side effects and shared a selfie of herself in bed looking slightly worse-for-wear. Scarlett Moffatt has previously opened up about her challenging four-year fertility journey before welcoming her son Jude in June 2023





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Scarlett Moffatt Pregnancy Tests Fertility Struggles Heartbreaking Miscarriage Scott Dobinson Baby Boy I'm A Celebrity Fertility Journey Son Jude Pregnancy Side Effects Grated Cheese Cheese Toasties Cheese Scones

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