Scarlett Moffatt Reveals She Took 11 Pregnancy Tests Before Believing She Was Pregnant for Second Time

Scarlett Moffatt has revealed that she took 11 pregnancy tests before believing she was pregnant with her second child, and that she faced severe anxiety and miscarriage after the birth of her first son. The TV personality is expecting a baby boy and has revealed that she is 'born to be a boy mum' after a previous preference for having another boy for her son Jude.

Scarlett Moffatt has revealed she took '11 pregnancy tests' before believing she was pregnant with her second child following fertility struggles. The I'm A Celebrity star, 35, feared she would never have another child after previously suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage while 'quite far along'.

Now Scarlett and fiancé Scott Dobinson, who are already proud parents to son Jude, are preparing to welcome a baby boy together.

'It felt so overwhelming,' she told The Sun. 'We are honestly so thrilled, especially for Jude, as I never thought that we would be able to give him a little brother or sister. I'm just so over the moon that we get to.

' Scarlett opened up to former pop star Sinitta about her fertility struggles during her stint on I'm A Celebrity and also revealed she had suffered a miscarriage. She said: 'After Jude, we tried again and got quite far along and miscarried and it was just... I remember Scott's mam and dad took Jude for the day and me and Scott just laid in bed crying and it was just awful.

Scarlett Moffatt has revealed she took '11 pregnancy tests' before believing she was pregnant with her second child following fertility struggles Scarlett and fiancé Scott Dobinson, who are already proud parents to son Jude, are preparing to welcome a baby boy together 'Because in our head, we were just like,"Imagine them running down the stairs at Christmas together". You're mourning a life that you imagined.

'Me and Scott didn't even look at each other while it was on. We just held hands on the sofa and gripped each other. It was so lovely', she said. It is a silent heartbreak affecting thousands, with one in four UK pregnancies ending in miscarriage, leaving many women facing severe anxiety in subsequent pregnancies.

And while Scarlett took almost two years away from work after having son Jude in 2023, she has revealed things will look slightly different this time around. Her partner Scott has decided to take a career break from his job as a police officer as he joins the growing UK trend, with Office for National Statistics data showing stay-at-home dads have surged by 30 per cent in the past decade.

The TV personality delightedly confessed she was hoping for another son as she feels she is 'born to be a boy mum'. She recently told The Mirror: 'All my family and friends knew I wanted another boy.

'Of course it would've been wonderful to have had a girl – a healthy baby is all that matters – but my preference was a boy, to give Jude a brother. 'I'm just so happy for him. He's got someone to share his life with now.

' In April, Scarlett shared the happy news as she took to her Instagram Stories to share a heartwarming photo of the three of them together, clad in a stylish, patterned co-ord and cradling her growing belly. Alongside, Scarlett posted a poll asking fans to vote for whether they thought the baby was a girl or a boy based on the positioning of her bump and her pregnancy craving for all things cheese.

She wrote: 'My bump is very high this time and I started showing early from around 14 weeks. My cravings have been grated cheese, cheese toasties, cheese scones lol .

' Sharing her gratitude for the kind messages her followers had sent about how well she was looking, the I'm A Celebrity star candidly revealed that her first trimester had not been an easy ride. Scarlett branded it 'hell' as she explained she'd battled lots of common pregnancy side effects, alongside a selfie of herself in bed looking slightly worse-for-wear.

The I'm A Celebrity star feared she would never have another child after previously suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage while 'quite far along' Read More Scarlett Moffatt 'left in tears and comforted by host Dec Donnelly' during I'm A Celeb finale chaos 'Also for those lovely ones saying I'm glowing, let me tell you the first trimester was HELL lol,' she wrote.

'I was driving to jobs and having mini sicks then filming, getting hot and cold flushes and migraines. So I'm now accepting compliments lol thank you'. The TV personality shared the news of her pregnancy on Instagram with a heartwarming video of her excitedly holding up the ultrasound snap, alongside Scott and son Jude.

In the caption, she gushed: 'We honestly can't believe we're writing this… After everything, we feel unbelievably lucky to be able to say… our family is growing.

'One little miracle gave us Jude, and now he's going to be a big brother. And if there's one thing we know for certain, it's that he is going to be the most amazing big brother.

'We are so grateful, so excited, and still a little bit in shock… Our hearts are fuller than we ever thought possible. ' The former Gogglebox star has previously opened up about her challenging four-year fertility journey before welcoming her Jude in June 2023.





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Scarlett Moffatt shares her fertility struggles and hopes for another sonScarlett Moffatt has revealed she took '11 pregnancy tests' before believing she was pregnant with her second child following fertility struggles. She and her fiancé Scott Dobinson are preparing to welcome a baby boy after previously suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage. The TV personality opened up about her fertility struggles during her stint on I'm A Celebrity and also shared her hopes for another son.

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