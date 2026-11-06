Jenna Bush Hager Reveals White House Ghosts to Scarlett Johansson; The Exorcist: Martyrs Release Date Confirmed

Jenna Bush Hager revealed paranormal encounters at the White House during a Today show appearance with Scarlett Johansson, who expressed shock at the secret hauntings involving her father George W. Bush.

Jenna Bush Hager stunned guest Scarlett Johansson with a startling admission about paranormal activity inside the White House during her father George W. Bush's presidency. The Today Show cohost revealed that ghosts reportedly haunted the executive residence, a claim that left the actress visibly speechless and demanding confirmation.

Hager, who stated she strongly believes in supernatural phenomena, explained that she and her twin sister Barbara Bush experienced these events firsthand. She recounted that the disturbances were so severe they initially required a ghost whisperer to remove the entities from her family home before similar occurrences began at the White House.

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Scarlett Johansson reacted with immediate disbelief, asking if these stories had ever been shared publicly before. The actress pressed for details, inquiring specifically about the nature and appearance of the spirits, and was stunned to learn the entities were reportedly friendly and never caused harm to the residents.

The haunting escalated over time with distinct auditory disturbances emanating from the fireplace. Hager recalled that the sounds shifted from 1920s music to opera singing, leaving both sisters with chills and solidifying their belief in the presence of unseen forces within the historic residence.

Barbara Bush initially doubted her sister's claims until she witnessed the phenomena herself two nights after the first incident. The skeptic eventually admitted, You liar, after experiencing the opera singing, confirming the reality of the hauntings to Hager and providing a unique glimpse into the Bush family's private life.

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Johansson's reaction highlighted her growing involvement in the horror genre, as she prepares to star in Mike Flanagan's upcoming film, The Exorcist: Martyrs. The actress plays Julie Miller, a detective investigating mysterious circumstances in a chilling new entry for the franchise.

The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Chiwetel Ejiofor, John Leguizamo, Laurence Fishburne, Diane Lane, and Sasha Calle. Production details have been closely guarded, but recent promotional materials have begun to reveal more about Johansson's character and the film's dark atmosphere.

The Exorcist: Martyrs is officially scheduled for release on March 12, 2027, offering audiences a new chapter in the popular horror series. This role marks another significant step in Johansson's transition into serious horror cinema, following her success in other high-profile projects.

Hager's disclosure adds a layer of personal intrigue to the public narrative surrounding the Bush family's tenure in the White House. While political events often dominate the news, such personal anecdotes offer a different perspective on their residency that had remained largely private until now.

The segment served as a platform for Bush Hager to share these stories, which she had previously kept to herself. Johansson's astonishment underscored the unexpected nature of such revelations from a political family, sparking widespread interest among viewers and fans alike.

As the release date for The Exorcist: Martyrs approaches, interest in Johansson's performance continues to build. The actress has been promoting the film through various appearances, using platforms like The Today Show to connect with audiences ahead of the 2027 release.

The conversation between Bush Hager and Johansson blended personal history with current entertainment news, creating a memorable television moment. The juxtaposition of presidential ghost stories with Hollywood horror projects resonated with viewers, blending fact and fiction in an engaging narrative.

Hager's willingness to discuss such sensitive topics highlights her openness to sharing family history. Her candid approach has invited further discussion about the personal lives of public figures and the boundaries of privacy within the White House.

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Johansson's shock at the revelations added a layer of authenticity to the segment, making the supernatural claims feel more tangible. Her genuine reaction helped bridge the gap between political anecdotes and pop culture interests, appealing to a broad audience.

The confirmed release date for The Exorcist: Martyrs gives fans a clear timeline for when they can expect to see Johansson's transformation into the detective Julie Miller. This structured release strategy helps build anticipation and ensures consistent marketing efforts leading up to the premiere.

The blend of supernatural stories and horror cinema reflects a broader cultural fascination with the unexplained. Bush Hager's account provides a real-world parallel to the fictional horrors explored in Flanagan's film, connecting personal experience with artistic expression.

As the Bush family continues to engage with media, these stories may inspire further interest in the personal histories of presidential families. Hager's disclosure opens the door for more intimate looks at the lives of those who have served in the highest office in the land.

Johansson's career trajectory shows a clear movement toward darker, more complex roles that challenge her previous image. Her involvement in The Exorcist franchise positions her as a leading figure in modern horror, capable of carrying major blockbuster projects.

The specific details of the hauntings, including the opera singing and friendly spirits, add a unique twist to typical ghost stories. These specifics help ground the supernatural claims in sensory experience, making them more believable and engaging for listeners.

The interaction between the two women showcased a rare moment of vulnerability and curiosity on daytime television. Bush Hager's honesty and Johansson's surprise created a dynamic that captivated viewers, proving that personal stories can be just as compelling as political ones.