Scarlett Johansson Speaks Out Against Antisemitism and the Dangers of AI in Viral Video

A fabricated video featuring celebrities wearing T-shirts with antisemitic imagery sparks debate surrounding AI's potential for misuse and the urgent need for regulation.

A viral video , purportedly created by Israeli generative AI expert Ori Bejerano, has sparked controversy and debate. The video, which features over 20 celebrities wearing T-shirts displaying a middle finger with a Star of David in the center and Kanye West 's first name below, has been widely shared online. The video appears to be a response to West's recent antisemitic comments.

Scarlett Johansson, one of the celebrities depicted in the video, addressed the issue on social media, stating that while she condemns antisemitism, she believes the potential for hate speech amplified by AI poses a greater threat than any individual. Johansson urged the U.S. government to prioritize legislation limiting AI use, emphasizing that it affects the future of humanity. She also highlighted the unsettling trend of AI-generated voices mimicking real people, citing a previous incident involving OpenAI's voice model that sounded eerily similar to her. The actress expressed concern about the misuse of AI and its potential to erode reality.Bejerano, the creator of the video, shared the clip on Instagram, stating that it's time to confront antisemitism head-on. He believes the video serves as a powerful response to West's hateful rhetoric. Notably, the video uses a rendition of the Jewish folk song 'Hava Nagila,' further highlighting the connection to Jewish culture and the attempt to reclaim a narrative hijacked by antisemitism. This incident has ignited a broader conversation about the ethical implications of AI, the spread of hate speech online, and the responsibility of both individuals and governments in addressing these challenges





Social Issues Entertainment AI Antisemitism Kanye West Scarlett Johansson Hate Speech Generative AI Viral Video Social Media

