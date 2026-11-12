Scarlett Johansson has called out studio execs over 'irresponsible' offers

Sign up for The A.V. Scarlett Johansson is one of the highest-grossing movie stars of all time, so yeah, she knows a thing or two about what gets people into theater seats—and she isn’t afraid to leverage that experience to give her unfiltered opinion on job offers.

“Am I making something that other people want to see? Is there an audience for this movie? ” Johansson said of her decision-making process in, she said that, aside from her own vetting process, she also challenges executives to think more carefully about the projects they’re greenlighting.

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“Sometimes I get studio projects that I have to say, ‘I don’t think you should make this. I don’t know who you’re making this for.

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‘It seems irresponsible to make this,'” Johansson said. Most of Johansson’s box-office success comes from her many appearances as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including, making Johansson the highest-grossing actor ever—though fellow heavyweights Tom Holland and Zoe Saldaña have since surpassed her.

Next, Johansson is about to start filming an extremely, co-starring Jacob Elordi and Jude Law. She’ll also continue dipping her toes into franchises with upcoming roles in the apparently