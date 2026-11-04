Scarlett Johansson Confirms Role in The Batman Part II With Matt Reeves

Scarlett Johansson reveals her casting in The Batman Part II as Gilda Dent. She discusses the emotional weight of playing Harvey Dent's wife in Matt Reeves' DC sequel.

Scarlett Johansson has officially confirmed her participation in The Batman Part II during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. The actress discussed her upcoming projects, including The Exorcist: Martyrs, but focused primarily on her return to the Warner Bros. cinematic universe. She addressed the specific challenges of portraying a character in the highly anticipated sequel.

Johansson Discusses Psychological Challenges

When asked which role pushed her out of her comfort zone the most, Johansson identified The Batman. She explained that the part gave her a lot of existential angst for reasons she could not fully articulate. She described the process of understanding the character as very hard to crack, noting that it is unclear if the difficulty stemmed from the role itself or her personal life at the time. She declined to provide further spoilers, stating she could say no more about the specifics of her performance.

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Most recently, Johansson starred in the crime drama Paper Tiger alongside Adam Driver and Miles Teller. This new venture into the Batman franchise marks a significant shift in her career, moving away from her previous major studio roles to join a gritty, grounded detective story. The confirmation aligns with reports that director Matt Reeves had intended for her to be part of the sequel since May.

New Cast Members Join Gotham

Matt Reeves confirmed that Scarlett Johansson will star in The Batman Part II in May. Her MCU costar Sebastian Stan has also joined the star-studded cast. Stan is rumored to play Gotham's district attorney Harvey Dent, also known as Two-Face, in the upcoming Batman installment. Reports indicate that Johansson will reportedly play Harvey's wife Gilda Dent. This dynamic sets up a complex relationship centering on the transformation of the district attorney.

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New cast additions also include Sebastian Koch and Brian Tyree Henry, who will appear in undisclosed roles. Meanwhile, Charles Dance will reportedly play Charles Dent, Harvey's abusive and alcoholic father. This expands the family drama surrounding Harvey Dent, adding depth to his backstory before his descent into villainy. The casting choices suggest a strong focus on the personal lives of Gotham's key figures.

Directorial Changes and Release Plans

The production of The Batman Part II has seen some leadership changes. Most recently, director Matt Reeves stepped away from the project indefinitely due to a family matter. Steven Soderbergh is now helping direct the remainder of principal photography on Reeves' behalf. This arrangement ensures that the vision for the film remains consistent with Reeves' initial plans while allowing him to attend to personal matters.

Jeffrey Wright will return as Jim Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Farrell as The Penguin. Paul Dano reprises his role as The Riddler, and Zoë Kravitz returns as Catwoman. Robert Pattinson remains as Bruce Wayne. The next Batman movie has now received a release date. Fans won't have to wait long after Warner Bros. confirmed the schedule. The film continues the gritty reimagining of the DC universe established by the previous installment.