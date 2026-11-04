Scarlett Johansson Confirms Role in The Batman Part II

Scarlett Johansson discusses her challenging role in Matt Reeves' The Batman Part II, with rumors linking her to Gilda Dent ahead of the February 2028 release.

Scarlett Johansson has confirmed her participation in The Batman Part II, marking a significant transition for the actor known for her tenure as a founding member of the Avengers. In a recent interview with ET Tonight, the Marvel Cinematic Universe alum addressed the complexities of joining the DC brand under the direction of Matt Reeves. This development occurs while James Gunn is actively working on rebooting the broader DC Universe franchise and overseeing the production of Robert Pattinson's Batman sequel. The confirmation adds weight to longstanding rumors regarding the cast of the highly anticipated follow-up to the director's 2022 cinematic entry.

Details of Johansson's DC Transition

Scarlett Johansson revealed that her involvement in The Batman Part II pushed her significantly beyond her comfort zone compared to other projects. When asked by ET Tonight to compare the difficulty of this role against her upcoming part in The Exorcist: Martyrs, she emphasized the existential angst associated with the Batman project. She described the process of cracking the character as difficult, though she attributed the struggle to a combination of the role itself and her personal life circumstances at the time. This candid admission highlights the intense preparation required for the upcoming installment directed by Matt Reeves.

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Speculation on Gilda Dent Casting

Rumors have circulated that Scarlett Johansson is portraying Gilda Dent in The Batman Part II, a character traditionally known as the wife of Harvey Dent in the comics. If these reports hold true, the narrative will likely feature Two-Face, played byzbill Skarsgard, prominently in the 2028 sequel. While DC Studios and Warner Bros. have neither confirmed nor denied the specific character assignment, the casting aligns with the need to expand the rogues gallery beyond the Joker, who appeared in the previous film. The inclusion of Gilda Dent would serve to deepen the personal stakes for Harvey Dent within Matt Reeves' grounded interpretation of Gotham City.

Impact on the DC Film Strategy

This casting news underscores the dual-track strategy currently being implemented by James Gunn and Peter Safran at DC Studios. While Gunn focuses on the new continuity, Matt Reeves retains creative control over his standalone Batman saga. Scarlett Johansson's involvement bridges the gap between the legacy Marvel star and the new DC direction, signaling a willingness to integrate high-profile talent into the gritty, neo-noir aesthetic Reeves has established. Her presence adds considerable star power to a sequel that is currently in pre-production or early development stages.

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Production Status and Release Timeline

The Batman Part II is scheduled to open in theaters on February 18, 2028. The film is being produced by Dylan Clark and executive produced by James Biddle and Lars P. Winther, with screenwriting duties shared between Matt Reeves and Mattson Tomlin. This timeline allows for extensive preparation and refinement of the script and visual effects, ensuring the sequel meets the high critical bar set by the 2022 original. The extended lead time also suggests that major character arcs, potentially involving the integration of Gilda Dent and Harvey Dent, are being carefully crafted.

Future Implications for the Franchise

Scarlett Johansson's role in The Batman Part II represents a major shift for the actor, moving away from the superhero ensemble structure of the MCU to a standalone noir thriller. This move may influence future casting decisions for other DC properties, demonstrating that top-tier talent is available for Matt Reeves' vision. As the release date of February 18, 2028, approaches, more details about the cast and plot will likely emerge, further clarifying how Gilda Dent fits into the broader narrative of Bruce Wayne's journey. The entertainment industry will be watching closely to see how this collaboration reshapes the landscape of superhero cinema.