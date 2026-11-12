Scarlet Witch Returns in Avengers: Doomsday as Doctor Doom Builds Supervillain Team

Scarlet Witch returns in Avengers: Doomsday, joining Doctor Doom and Hulk as the MCU's first supervillain team ahead of the December 18 release.

Scarlet Witch is officially back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Elizabeth Olsen's return as Wanda Maximoff in Avengers: Doomsday marks a long-awaited first for the character. Marvel confirmed her survival in the post-credits scene of VisionQuest episode 8, where Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr., is shown lifting the rubble and reviving her. The reveal arrived alongside Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday countdown clock, just over one month before the film opens in theaters on December 18.

How Doom Revives Scarlet Witch and Sets Up the Return

Doctor Doom revives Scarlet Witch in the VisionQuest post-credits scene, which Marvel used to confirm that she is alive. Wanda Maximoff had died in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where she was crushed by Wundagore, and many fans had long speculated that her magical abilities could bring her back.

Also read Doctor Doom Captures Scarlet Witch in VisionQuest Season 1 Finale

The scene shows Doom seeking her power for himself. Olsen's return therefore places Wanda in another multiverse-threatening event, and she appears to be sliding into a villain role once again under Doom's influence.

The character's comeback is significant for more than nostalgia. Her presence offers a clearer view of Doom's plan, which the Avengers: Doomsday marketing has made increasingly central to the film's story.

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Doom's Strategy of Recruiting Powerful Heroes

Doctor Doom is recruiting powerful MCU heroes rather than relying only on an army, and Scarlet Witch is the second example of this approach. Marvel Studios first showed Doom collecting Hulk in the new scenes of Avengers Endgame: Encore, so the pattern now appears deliberate.

Earlier MCU villains such as Loki, Ultron, and Thanos mostly operated alone, or relied on massive armies like the Chitauri, the Ultron Sentries, and Thanos's Black Order and Outriders. Doom's choice to gather individuals with immense strength marks a clear departure from that formula.

Doom, Hulk, and Scarlet Witch together form what can be described as the MCU's first supervillain team. The franchise has never before united multiple villains of this caliber, and the Avengers have never faced a group of opponents who combine their strength in this way.

What the Supervillain Team Means for Avengers: Doomsday

The supervillain team forces the heroes into a far harder fight than the franchise's usual villain formula allowed. Doombots may still appear in Avengers: Doomsday as Doom's answer to the need for enough enemies, but Hulk and Scarlet Witch add powerful opponents that the heroes must focus on defeating.

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Wanda and Hulk could each take on most heroes alone, so pairing them with Doom gives the Avengers, Thunderbolts, X-Men, and Fantastic Four a serious challenge. This setup should push the third-act battle beyond empty spectacle and give the film real stakes.

The heroes will also be forced to confront former allies, a dynamic that could extend beyond Hulk and Scarlet Witch. Even if Doom has no personal connection to Iron Man, the heroes will have to fight their former teammates in order to stop Doom's plan.

Doom's approach suggests that he is targeting figures whose strength is high enough to change the balance of a battle, and whose absence from the MCU timeline would be easy for others to overlook. Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18, when audiences will see how this team performs against the Avengers.