The confirmed return of Wanda Maximoff as a Doom recruit in Avengers Doomsday underscores the critical narrative necessity of bringing back Hawkeye and Vision for emotional redemption.

The official confirmation that Wanda Maximoff will return in Avengers Doomsday as a recruit for Doctor Doom represents one of the most significant narrative shifts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) history. Following her sacrificial death at Mount Wundagore in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Marvel Studios has chosen to reinstate the Scarlet Witch not as a hero, but as an adversary aligned with Victor Von Doom. This casting decision fundamentally alters the stakes for the upcoming Avengers crossover, promising a storyline heavily burdened with trauma and potential loss for existing characters.

Scarlet Witch Return Drives Doom Army Narrative

Wanda Maximoff joining Doctor Doom's forces serves as a strategic mechanism to deepen the conflict within the film. By positioning the Scarlet Witch as one of Doom's personal weapons, the filmmakers can exploit her tragic history and unstable powers to create formidable obstacles for the Avengers. This move recontextualizes her character arc, moving her away from the isolation she endured after Civil War and placing her directly in the line of fire against the heroes she once protected.

Also read Avengers Doomsday Global Tour Launches in Las Vegas on November 19 2026

The return of Maximoff also signals that the Russo brothers intend to push the emotional boundaries of the franchise further. The directors have teased that the roster is not yet finalized, suggesting that additional surprises will emerge before the multiverse collapses. This strategy allows the writers to use Wanda's presence as a anchor for darker themes, ensuring that her involvement carries weight beyond simple spectacle.

Clint Barton Exclusion Creates Emotional Void

The absence of Clint Barton from the officially confirmed Avengers Doomsday cast creates a glaring narrative gap given Wanda Maximoff's return. Fans and analysts argue that leaving Hawkeye out of the equation undermines the emotional depth of the story, particularly considering the strong bond he shares with the Scarlet Witch. Barton was the veteran hero who mentored Wanda and her brother Quicksilver after the Sokovian firefight, effectively acting as a surrogate father figure.

Advertisement

From Wanda's perspective, Clint Barton represents her most significant remaining personal connection to the world and her former identity as an Avenger. His absence removes a crucial human element that would ground the storyline. Without Barton on the battlefield, the film loses the opportunity for a powerful confrontation between the corrupted Scarlet Witch and the man who once looked after her, diminishing the potential for meaningful character resolution.

The Russo brothers have not explicitly ruled out Barton's involvement, but his current omission is perplexing given the likelihood that Doomsday and Secret Wars will serve as farewells for the original Avengers. Removing him from the narrative robs the story of a vital reaction to Wanda's fall, making her turn to villainy feel less impactful without her closest friend present to witness it.

Vision Absence Hinders Scarlet Witch Redemption Arc

Alongside Clint Barton, the exclusion of White Vision from the Avengers Doomsday lineup is equally problematic for the overarching narrative. With the conclusion of VisionQuest, White Vision has undergone a total reset, restoring his original memories and reuniting him with his sons, Billy and Tommy. He remembers his life with Wanda and the grief that drove her toward the Darkhold, making his presence essential for her storyline.

Leaving Vision on the sidelines makes little narrative sense, especially if the goal is to provide Wanda Maximoff with a path toward genuine redemption. While keeping him apart might initially help maintain Doom's hold on her, the eventual reunion of the family unit is necessary to complete her character arc. Vision represents the future she thought she lost, and his presence could be the key to breaking Doom's manipulation.

Advertisement

Bringing both Vision and his children back into the fold offers the best chance to pull Wanda back from the brink. It would allow Vision to advocate for her when other heroes remain skeptical, providing a familial anchor that counters Doom's weaponization of her trauma. This reunion is critical for ensuring she receives a happy ending rather than a second death.

Missing Heroes and Future Marvel Crossover Implications

The confirmed return of Wanda Maximoff highlights the need for several other major characters to appear in Avengers Doomsday. While Captain Marvel, Deadpool, and Wolverine are expected, and Spider-Man remains a potential inclusion, the absence of the entire Young Avengers cast is confusing. However, the most pressing omissions are Barton and Vision, whose roles are directly tied to the Scarlet Witch's narrative.

Marvel Studios must integrate these characters to ensure the story resonates emotionally with long-time fans. The dynamic between Doom, Wanda, Vision, and Barton provides a rich tapestry of history and conflict that drives the MCU's most emotional stories. Ignoring these connections would result in a disjointed narrative that fails to capitalize on years of established character development.

As the release of Avengers Doomsday approaches, the anticipation for these character integrations grows. The Russo brothers have hinted that more surprises are coming, and fans hope these surprises include the return of Hawkeye and Vision. Their presence is not just a fan service request but a narrative necessity to properly conclude Wanda Maximoff's journey and set the stage for the events of Secret Wars.